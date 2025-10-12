Spartan Nation

MSU Football Now Faces One Disturbing Possibility

After a 38-13 loss to UCLA, there is a chance this Spartan team could make some history, and not in a good way.

Jacob Cotsonika

Michigan State's Aidan Chiles prepares for the snap against UCLA during the first quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
Michigan State's Aidan Chiles prepares for the snap against UCLA during the first quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
It's a terrifying thought with six games remaining in the regular season and an active three-game losing streak, but there is a world where Michigan State does not win a game the rest of the season and finishes 3-9 overall and winless against Big Ten competition in Year 2 of the Jonathan Smith era.

MSU has only had a zero in the win column during conference play once since it played its first Big Ten football season in 1953. That happened in 1958, when the Spartans went 0-5-1 versus the conference.

Jack Vellin
Michigan State's Jack Velling, right, runs after a catch as UCLA's Anthony Jones attempts the tackle during the first quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Looking at Michigan State's schedule, especially through an understandably pessimistic lens following a 38-13 home loss to UCLA, there is not a game remaining that anyone should look at and think, "Yeah, they should win that."

Here is a look at the opponents left for MSU, tiered by how likely it is for the Spartans to get a win.

Yeah, Good Luck: @ No. 7 Indiana

Curt Cignett
Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti looks up at the scoreboard against the Oregon Ducks during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

This is probably about as much of an automatic "L" as it gets the rest of the way. Seventh-ranked Indiana won't be that low in the rankings for long. Indiana went into Autzen Stadium and took down No. 3 Oregon, 30-20. When the AP Poll comes out, IU deserves to move up around where the Ducks were.

Also, this game was a blowout in favor of Indiana last year. The Hoosiers beat MSU 47-10 in East Lansing last year en route to a College Football Playoff appearance. With them looking even better this year and with Michigan State looking like it has actually regressed, it's tough to imagine the Spartans having any real shot.

Michigan State's fans look on after a UCLA touchdown during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Could Happen, but Probably Not: No. 15 Michigan, @ Iowa

Michigan

Bryce Underwood
Oct 4, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) passes in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Michigan Stadium. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Perhaps Michigan State could have a chance against 15th-ranked Michigan on Oct. 25 because of the rivalry aspect and the game being in East Lansing, but MSU is still probably the weaker of the two power conference teams in the state right now.

The Spartans are already in the midst of their longest drought without possession of the Paul Bunyan Trophy since UM's Mike Hart deemed Michigan State to be Michigan's "little brother" in 2007.

On Saturday, Michigan dropped a road game to USC, 31-13. Michigan State also lost in L.A. to the Trojans a few weeks ago, 45-31. The two rivals' other common opponent is Nebraska, who UM beat. MSU lost to the Cornhuskers last week.

Iowa

Kaden Wetje
Oct 11, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (21) takes the opening kickoff during the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ross Harried-Imagn Images / Ross Harried-Imagn Images

Another tough one will be the trip to Kinnick Stadium to take on the Hawkeyes on Nov. 22. Playing at Iowa is already tough, no matter how good or bad the Hawkeyes are.

Going off of Saturday, the Hawkeyes appear to be on the better side of things. Iowa demolished Wisconsin in Madison, 37-0, to move to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in conference play.

Michigan State's head coach Jonathan Smith looks on during the second quarter in the game against UCLA on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Best Shots: @ Minnesota, Penn State, vs. Maryland

Minnesota

Drake Lindse
Oct 11, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey (5) warms up before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

These three games will be the Spartans' best shot.

Minnesota, who Michigan State will face on the road on Nov. 1, faced Purdue on Saturday and were able to grit out a 27-20 victory after outscoring the Boilermakers 14-0 in the fourth quarter. The Golden Gophers are 4-2 overall and 2-1 in Big Ten play, but both conference wins came at home during one-possession games.

Penn State

James Frankli
Oct 11, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin stands on the field following the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

As for Penn State, if there is a team in the Big Ten that's in free-fall mode more than the Spartans, it's the Nittany Lions. Just like MSU, Penn State fell to 0-3 in conference play on Saturday after losing to Northwestern, 22-21, in Happy Valley.

To make matters worse, PSU starting quarterback Drew Allar is out for the remainder of the season due to an injury he suffered against the Wildcats. Michigan State hosts the Nittany Lions on Nov. 15.

Maryland

Malik Washingto
Oct 11, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington (7) throws from the pocket during the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Maryland got off to a 4-0 start this year, but has lost its last two games, both of which were at home. Its most recent game was a 34-31 defeat versus Nebraska. The Terrapins had a seven-point lead entering the fourth quarter, but the Cornhuskers scored all 10 of the points in the final 15 minutes and took the lead on a touchdown with 1:08 left.

MSU will play Maryland at Ford Field in Detroit during its regular season finale on Nov. 29.

Aidan Chile
Michigan State's quarterback Aiden Chiles leaves the field after the Spartans loss to UCLA on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jacob Cotsonika
JACOB COTSONIKA

A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.

