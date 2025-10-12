MSU Football Now Faces One Disturbing Possibility
It's a terrifying thought with six games remaining in the regular season and an active three-game losing streak, but there is a world where Michigan State does not win a game the rest of the season and finishes 3-9 overall and winless against Big Ten competition in Year 2 of the Jonathan Smith era.
MSU has only had a zero in the win column during conference play once since it played its first Big Ten football season in 1953. That happened in 1958, when the Spartans went 0-5-1 versus the conference.
Looking at Michigan State's schedule, especially through an understandably pessimistic lens following a 38-13 home loss to UCLA, there is not a game remaining that anyone should look at and think, "Yeah, they should win that."
Here is a look at the opponents left for MSU, tiered by how likely it is for the Spartans to get a win.
Yeah, Good Luck: @ No. 7 Indiana
This is probably about as much of an automatic "L" as it gets the rest of the way. Seventh-ranked Indiana won't be that low in the rankings for long. Indiana went into Autzen Stadium and took down No. 3 Oregon, 30-20. When the AP Poll comes out, IU deserves to move up around where the Ducks were.
Also, this game was a blowout in favor of Indiana last year. The Hoosiers beat MSU 47-10 in East Lansing last year en route to a College Football Playoff appearance. With them looking even better this year and with Michigan State looking like it has actually regressed, it's tough to imagine the Spartans having any real shot.
Could Happen, but Probably Not: No. 15 Michigan, @ Iowa
Michigan
Perhaps Michigan State could have a chance against 15th-ranked Michigan on Oct. 25 because of the rivalry aspect and the game being in East Lansing, but MSU is still probably the weaker of the two power conference teams in the state right now.
The Spartans are already in the midst of their longest drought without possession of the Paul Bunyan Trophy since UM's Mike Hart deemed Michigan State to be Michigan's "little brother" in 2007.
On Saturday, Michigan dropped a road game to USC, 31-13. Michigan State also lost in L.A. to the Trojans a few weeks ago, 45-31. The two rivals' other common opponent is Nebraska, who UM beat. MSU lost to the Cornhuskers last week.
Iowa
Another tough one will be the trip to Kinnick Stadium to take on the Hawkeyes on Nov. 22. Playing at Iowa is already tough, no matter how good or bad the Hawkeyes are.
Going off of Saturday, the Hawkeyes appear to be on the better side of things. Iowa demolished Wisconsin in Madison, 37-0, to move to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in conference play.
The Best Shots: @ Minnesota, Penn State, vs. Maryland
Minnesota
These three games will be the Spartans' best shot.
Minnesota, who Michigan State will face on the road on Nov. 1, faced Purdue on Saturday and were able to grit out a 27-20 victory after outscoring the Boilermakers 14-0 in the fourth quarter. The Golden Gophers are 4-2 overall and 2-1 in Big Ten play, but both conference wins came at home during one-possession games.
Penn State
As for Penn State, if there is a team in the Big Ten that's in free-fall mode more than the Spartans, it's the Nittany Lions. Just like MSU, Penn State fell to 0-3 in conference play on Saturday after losing to Northwestern, 22-21, in Happy Valley.
To make matters worse, PSU starting quarterback Drew Allar is out for the remainder of the season due to an injury he suffered against the Wildcats. Michigan State hosts the Nittany Lions on Nov. 15.
Maryland
Maryland got off to a 4-0 start this year, but has lost its last two games, both of which were at home. Its most recent game was a 34-31 defeat versus Nebraska. The Terrapins had a seven-point lead entering the fourth quarter, but the Cornhuskers scored all 10 of the points in the final 15 minutes and took the lead on a touchdown with 1:08 left.
MSU will play Maryland at Ford Field in Detroit during its regular season finale on Nov. 29.
