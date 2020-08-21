‘Madden NFL 21’ Ratings for Michigan State Football Players

Big Ten football might be canceled, but Michigan State fans can still watch some of their favorite Spartans on Sundays when the NFL kicks off.

However, before fans get real football, they will experience the gridiron virtually thanks to EA Sports' annual video game.

Madden NFL 21 will be released for everyone on August 28, where users can use Kenny Willekes, Brian Lewerke, and Josiah Scott for the first time.

This year, individuals can play through a portion of the game using MSU in a mode called Face of the Franchise.

Other schools included are Florida, USC, LSU, Texas, Miami, Oregon, Nebraska, Clemson, and Oklahoma.

Listed below are the ratings for Michigan State football players within the game.

Madden NFL 21 Ratings for MSU Players

RB Le'Veon Bell: 87 Overall (New York Jets) QB Kirk Cousins: 82 Overall (Minnesota Vikings) CB Trae Waynes: 78 Overall (Cincinnati Bengals) RT Jack Conklin: 78 Overall (Cleveland Browns) LE William Gholston: 74 Overall (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) S Khari Willis: 74 Overall (Indianapolis Colts) CB Justin Layne: 70 Overall (Pittsburgh Steelers) LOLB Shilique Calhoun: 68 Overall (New England Patriots) CB Josiah Scott: 68 Overall (Jacksonville Jaguars) C Brian Allen: 65 Overall (Los Angeles Rams) DT Joel Heath: 64 Overall (Free Agent) LE Kenny Willekes: 64 Overall (Minnesota Vikings) QB Brian Hoyer: 62 Overall (New England Patriots) QB Brian Lewerke: 54 Overall (New England Patriots)

