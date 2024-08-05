Marsh Will Be a Factor for Spartans Eventually
The Michigan State Spartans’ offense struggled to move the football in 2023.
With an improved coaching staff and an influx of talent on that side of the ball, the Spartans hope to put the ball in the end zone more this season.
The Spartans are looking for improved play from their wide receivers. Senior wideout Montorie Foster Jr. is the leader in the locker room, while Jaron Glover should also be a major contributor.
Superstar freshman recruit Nicholas Marsh will certainly have many eyes on him as he finally takes the field in a Green and White uniform.
He committed to the Spartans in August 2022, de-committed in March 2023, and re-committed in July 2023, sticking it out through the coaching staff.
Will Marsh be an immediate contributor to the Spartans’ offense? If not right away, he will certainly see the field at some point during his freshman season.
Marsh has a college-ready body and supreme athleticism. Throughout the spring, he showed why Spartan fans have been so excited to see him suit up. He caught a long touchdown pass in the Spring Showcase, giving fans a glimpse of what he’s capable of.
The Spartans are trying to determine who the third receiver in the offense will be, and Marsh is firmly in the mix. Plenty of players, including Alante Brown, Aziah Johnson, and Antonio Gates Jr., could — and likely will — see the field at that spot.
Because of this, Marsh may have difficulty getting the job. However, the coaching staff will likely also have difficulty keeping him off the field due to his sheer talent and physical readiness.
Marsh has also developed a good relationship with quarterback Aidan Chiles. The two should connect on the field countless times in the future.
The schedule eases up significantly once November rolls around. After a brutal October stretch, the Spartans close the season with Indiana, Illinois, Purdue, and Rutgers.
This could be a chance for Marsh to get onto the field and make an impact late in freshman season.
Marsh will obviously be a main factor in the Spartans’ offense in the next couple of seasons. If the opportunity presents itself, he could also be in his freshman season.
