Mel Tucker Continues To Build Michigan State Football Coaching Staff

With a new era officially underway at Michigan State, Mel Tucker’s coaching staff is starting to come together as the new Spartan head coach has made four hires to his staff, with more hirings likely to come in the near future.

Two members of Mark Dantonio’s coaching staff, defensive tackles coach Ron Burton and defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Mike Tressel, were the first two hirings made by Tucker and were made official over the weekend. It is not yet official what the roles for Burton and Tressel will be, but it is expected that Burton will be the defensive line coach, while Tressel will remain the linebackers coach.

On Monday, Tucker officially added one of his former Colorado assistants to his new staff as former Colorado offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic was hired as the run-game coordinator and offensive line coach Michigan State.

In a press release, Tucker praised Kapilovic for his ability to teach the game of football as well as his ability to motivate his players while preaching fundamentals.

“Chris is very passionate about the game of football and is a master motivator,” said Tucker. “He’s a great teacher who puts a premium on technique and fundamentals. He’s hard-nosed and will have his offensive line ready to play. He’s an outstanding football coach.”

Kapilovic, who has nearly 30 years of coaching experience, is highly regarded as an offensive line coach and was responsible for Colorado’s significant improvement along the offensive line a season ago, where the Buffaloes ranked third in the PAC-12 in sacks allowed.

Before arriving in Boulder, Kapilovic spent seven years at North Carolina (2012-2018), where he was the offensive line coach and also spent two years as the co-offensive coordinator and two more years as the sole offensive coordinator for the Tar Heels.

In his first year as offensive coordinator at North Carolina in 2016, Kapilovic coached Mitch Trubisky, who set the single-season passing yards record for the Tar Heels and went on to be the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

In addition to Kapilovic, Tucker is bringing Colorado offensive coordinator Jay Johnson, to East Lansing. Johnson is the new Michigan State’s offensive coordinator.

Johnson worked alongside Tucker at Georgia from 2017-2018 when Johnson was an offensive quality control coach for the Bulldogs. The 49-year old offensive coordinator was previously the offensive coordinator at Louisiana from 2011-2015 and at Minnesota in 2016.

In his one year as offensive coordinator at Colorado, Johnson’s offense ranked No. 83 in total offense (388.5 yards per game) and No. 100 in scoring offense (23.5 points per game).

Tucker said of Johnson, “Jay is an experienced play-caller and an expert quarterbacks coach,” said Tucker. “He has a very innovative offensive mind. I was with Jay when he was at Georgia and really got to know him well there. He’s had success in the Big Ten before, calling plays at Minnesota. He runs a multiple offense with an emphasis on physicality, and he’s an aggressive play-caller.”

Michigan State also brought back a former player, Courtney Hawkins, to be the Spartans’ new wide receivers coach under Tucker. Hawkins was previously the head football coach and athletic director at Flint Beecher high school.

“Courtney Hawkins was a phenomenal player here at Michigan State who went on to have a very successful career in the NFL,” said Tucker. “He’s shown tremendous leadership serving as both the athletic director and head football coach at Flint Beecher High School. I’m really excited to get him here on campus.”

Hawkins, who played for Michigan State from 1988-1991 and was a member of the 1990 Big Ten Championship team, spent nine years in the NFL after being selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second round of the 1992 NFL Draft.

In his time at Flint Beecher, Hawkins guided his teams to the playoffs 12 times in 14 years as the head football coach and was named the 2018 Regional Athletic Director of the Year.

