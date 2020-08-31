Michigan State Basketball: Most B1G Player of the Year Winners

Year after year, the Big Ten is one of the most competitive conferences in college basketball, despite not bringing home a national title since 2000 when Michigan State bested Florida 89-76.

Over time, the conference has seen some highly talented players come through their respective universities.

None more than Michigan State, who has the most individuals ever to win the Big Ten Player of the Year Award since it began during the 1984-85 season.

Big Ten POY Winners by University

· Michigan State: 9

· Ohio State: 7

· Indiana: 6

· Michigan: 5

· Purdue: 4

· Illinois: 3

· Wisconsin: 3

· Iowa: 1

Michigan State Big Ten POY Winners

Denzel Valentine senior year 2015. Photo courtesy of Starr Portice.

Season Player Position Class 1985-86 Scott Skiles Point Guard Senior 1994-95 Shawn Respert Shooting Guard Senior 1997-98 Mateen Cleaves Point Guard Sophomore 1998-99 Mateen Cleaves Point Guard Junior 1999-00 Morris Peterson Small Forward Senior 2008-09 Kalin Lucas Point Guard Sophomore 2011-12 Draymond Green Small Forward Senior 2015-16 Denzel Valentine Shooting Guard Senior 2018-2019 Cassius Winston Point Guard Junior

Eight athletes have won the award while simultaneously being named National Player of the Year by a major outlet including Glenn Robinson (Purdue, 1994), Evan Turner (OSU, 2010), Trey Burke (Michigan, 2013), Draymond Green (MSU, 2012), Frank Kaminsky (Wisconsin, 2015), and Denzel Valentine (MSU, 2016).

