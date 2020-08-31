SI.com
Spartan
Nation
HomeBig TenFootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

Michigan State Basketball: Most B1G Player of the Year Winners

McLain Moberg

Year after year, the Big Ten is one of the most competitive conferences in college basketball, despite not bringing home a national title since 2000 when Michigan State bested Florida 89-76. 

Over time, the conference has seen some highly talented players come through their respective universities.

None more than Michigan State, who has the most individuals ever to win the Big Ten Player of the Year Award since it began during the 1984-85 season. 

Big Ten POY Winners by University

Cassius Winston

· Michigan State: 9

· Ohio State: 7

· Indiana: 6

· Michigan: 5

· Purdue: 4

· Illinois: 3

· Wisconsin: 3

· Iowa: 1

Michigan State Big Ten POY Winners

Denzel Valentine senior year 2015. Photo courtesy of Starr Portice.
Denzel Valentine senior year 2015. Photo courtesy of Starr Portice.
Season 
Player
Position
Class

1985-86

Scott Skiles

Point Guard

Senior

1994-95

Shawn Respert

Shooting Guard 

Senior

1997-98

Mateen Cleaves

Point Guard

Sophomore

1998-99

Mateen Cleaves

Point Guard

Junior

1999-00

Morris Peterson

Small Forward

Senior

2008-09

Kalin Lucas

Point Guard

Sophomore

2011-12

Draymond Green

Small Forward

Senior

2015-16

Denzel Valentine

Shooting Guard

Senior

2018-2019

Cassius Winston

Point Guard

Junior

Eight athletes have won the award while simultaneously being named National Player of the Year by a major outlet including Glenn Robinson (Purdue, 1994), Evan Turner (OSU, 2010), Trey Burke (Michigan, 2013), Draymond Green (MSU, 2012), Frank Kaminsky (Wisconsin, 2015), and Denzel Valentine (MSU, 2016). 

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

THANKS FOR READING SPARTAN NATION
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State 2022 Target, Jihaad Campbell: Beyond Football

Michigan State 2022 target, Jihaad Campbell, is one extraordinary person off the football field.

Taylor Gattoni

Michigan State 2023 Target Alex Birchmeier, Keeps it Simple

Putting in his time on the football field, Michigan State 2023 target, Alex Birchmeier, enjoys the simple life off of the field.

Taylor Gattoni

Michigan State Football Offers ’22 4-Star OT Jacob Sexton

The Spartans offer four-star offensive tackle Jacob Sexton out of Edmond, Oklahoma.

McLain Moberg

Big Ten Football: Did they Cancel Too Quickly?

With rumors of a Thanksgiving start time for Big Ten Football swirling around, Spartan Nation discusses whether or not they canceled too quickly.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football: Will Audric Estime Pick the Spartans?

Can MSU continue to land recruits out of New Jersey? Receiving a verbal commitment from Geno VanDeMark was a step in the right direction.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State’s Rocky Lombardi on his Wide Receivers

Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi talks about becoming a better leader and why gaining chemistry with his receivers is important.

McLain Moberg

3-Star CB Steffan Johnson Lists Michigan State in his Top-5

Michigan State lands in the top-5 for three-star cornerback Steffan Johnson out of Venice, Florida.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Offers 2022 3-Star WDE Aiden Gobaira

The Spartans offer three-star defensive end Aiden Gobaira out of Chantilly, Virginia.

McLain Moberg

Former Spartan Xavier Tillman Sr.: ‘I’m A Winner’

The only thing Xavier Tillman Sr. cares about is winning, and he'll do whatever it takes the get the job done.

McLain Moberg

Spartans Antjuan Simmons, Matt Allen Want to Play Next Season

Michigan State football players Antjuan Simmons and Matt Allen plan on returning next season.

McLain Moberg