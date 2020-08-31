Michigan State Basketball: Most B1G Player of the Year Winners
Year after year, the Big Ten is one of the most competitive conferences in college basketball, despite not bringing home a national title since 2000 when Michigan State bested Florida 89-76.
Over time, the conference has seen some highly talented players come through their respective universities.
None more than Michigan State, who has the most individuals ever to win the Big Ten Player of the Year Award since it began during the 1984-85 season.
Big Ten POY Winners by University
· Michigan State: 9
· Ohio State: 7
· Indiana: 6
· Michigan: 5
· Purdue: 4
· Illinois: 3
· Wisconsin: 3
· Iowa: 1
Michigan State Big Ten POY Winners
Season
Player
Position
Class
1985-86
Scott Skiles
Point Guard
Senior
1994-95
Shawn Respert
Shooting Guard
Senior
1997-98
Mateen Cleaves
Point Guard
Sophomore
1998-99
Mateen Cleaves
Point Guard
Junior
1999-00
Morris Peterson
Small Forward
Senior
2008-09
Kalin Lucas
Point Guard
Sophomore
2011-12
Draymond Green
Small Forward
Senior
2015-16
Denzel Valentine
Shooting Guard
Senior
2018-2019
Cassius Winston
Point Guard
Junior
Eight athletes have won the award while simultaneously being named National Player of the Year by a major outlet including Glenn Robinson (Purdue, 1994), Evan Turner (OSU, 2010), Trey Burke (Michigan, 2013), Draymond Green (MSU, 2012), Frank Kaminsky (Wisconsin, 2015), and Denzel Valentine (MSU, 2016).
