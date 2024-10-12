Michigan State Bye Week Evaluations: Jaron Glover
The Michigan State Spartans are sitting at 3-3 as they prepare for the Iowa Hawkeyes on their bye week.
Jonathan Smith’s squad has been working to get healthy so it can finish the second half of their season strong. There have been some impressive moments in his first season as head coach, but they still have a long way to go to get where they want to be.
One of the big reasons the Spartans are where they are is because of some impressive individual performances from the talent on their squad.
Today’s breakdown is wide receiver Jaron Glover. A redshirt sophomore from Sarasota, Florida, Glover has enjoyed a career season already.
While he has missed a few games with an injury this season, Glover has caught 11 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns. Glover has caught 15 passes for 263 yards in the last two seasons, so he is already on pace to blow those numbers out of the water.
After his season debut, in which he failed to record a catch, Glover burst onto the scene with a six-catch, 84-yard performance against Maryland, including a 34-yard touchdown on a beautiful strike from Aidan Chiles.
Glover has dealt with injuries early in his Spartan career that have prevented him from fully showing off his skill set. He has impressive route-running skills and good speed. Glover can run several routes, allowing the Spartans to utilize him in different formations.
Due to Nick Marsh's emergence, Glover has been relegated to being the No. 3 receiver in the offense. However, that role is not necessarily a demotion, as Glover is one of the best WR3s in the Big Ten.
Glover is a sure-handed receiver who does not drop passes. According to Pro Football Focus, he has dropped just two passes this season, and those came in the same game.
Glover could help Chiles by creating more separation on his routes. He has good speed but does not have the sudden quickness necessary to get open consistently. It is part of the reason Michigan State has not gotten a quick passing game going.
Glover has a chance to break through in the second half of the season and be a major contributor to the passing offense. If he does, he elevates the entire team’s ceiling.
