Michigan State Bye Week Evaluations: Khris Bogle
The Michigan State Spartans are wrapping up their bye week and preparing for a match-up with the Iowa Hawkeyes under the lights at Spartan Stadium.
Michigan State has looked vastly improved this season under Coach Jonathan Smith compared to the last two seasons.
The Spartans are much better prepared and better coached, and although they may not have as much talent as some of the teams they play, they are able to compete.
The coaching staff has gotten great play out of some of the talent on this Spartans squad. The individual performances, especially defensively, have helped Michigan State get to where they are.
During the bye week, we have broken down several of those players. You can read those here.
Today’s breakdown is of defensive end Khris Bogle. The sixth-year senior has battled injuries in his time in East Lansing, but he has put together a healthy season in 2024 and has been impressive.
On the season, Bogle has totaled 22 tackles (six off a career-high), five for loss, and three sacks (one off a career-high).
Bogle transferred to Michigan State from Florida after the 2021 season. Prior to this season, he played in only 14 games.
Bogle was primarily a run-stopping defensive end in the previous coaching staff’s scheme. When Defensive Coordinator Joe Rossi and Rush Ends Coach Chad Wilt came in, they realized Bogle had potential as a stand-up edge rusher.
That belief in him has paid off, as Bogle is having a resurgent year. According to Pro Football Focus, he has totaled eight pressures and converted three into sacks. His career-high is 14 pressures in 2020.
Bogle is a well-built, strong defensive end whose presence off the edge has been noticeable this season. He is having the best season of his Spartan career, and he must continue to build on it as the Spartans are three wins shy of bowl eligibility.
Bogle must show up against the best teams the Spartans play. He did not put up excellent numbers against Oregon and Ohio State, which has been a theme for the Spartans in recent years.
Michigan State will lean on Bogle moving forward, as he looks to keep getting after the quarterback.
