Michigan State Bye Week Evaluations: Nate Carter
As we arrive at the bye week, the Michigan State Spartans are 3-3 with some impressive wins and tough losses.
The Spartans look much better under head coach Jonathan Smith this season than they did the last two seasons. Their preparation alone has made them a much more competitive team.
With no games to preview this week, we will begin a series reviewing the first half of some players’ seasons. We will break down some of their best moments and what they should look to improve on.
Earlier this week, we broke down sophomore quarterback Aidan Chiles. You can read that here.
Today, we will break down redshirt junior running back Nate Carter.
Entering the season, Carter was expected to be the top back and the focal point of this Spartans’ offense.
It has not exactly panned out that way, as Carter has taken a backseat to the team’s leading rusher, Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams.
This season, Carter has rushed 58 times for 245 yards and a touchdown. He has also caught five passes for 20 yards.
It has been frustrating for Carter this season. It feels like every time he takes a handoff, there are at least two defenders ready to meet him in the backfield.
Then, when Lynch-Adams enters the game, it feels like he hits the hole much harder and faster and is better at shedding tackles and extending runs.
Carter’s best game came against Prairie View A&M. He finished the game with eight carries for 91 yards and a long touchdown run. He bounced the ball to the outside and did not look back.
Carter has been good when he has been able to bounce runs to the outside but has struggled on runs in between the tackles. He may want to find ways to succeed as a runner inside because the Spartans can sustain more drives that way.
It has not been the season he expected, but Carter has still produced at times in 2024. He put together a few nice runs against Ohio State and Oregon, even though those games got away from Michigan State.
If Carter can find some of the same success Lynch-Adams has this season, the Spartans will improve their rushing attack, helping their offense as a whole.
