Michigan State Coach Jonathan Smith Grateful for His Coaching Staff
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith has faced many new challenges since arriving in East Lansing. Coach Smith, who took over at Michigan State after serving as the head coach of his alma mater, Oregon State, has faced more than a few challenges and successes in his short time at Michigan State.
However, for as many things that have changed in Coach Smith’s life over the last few months, there have been a few aspects he is comfortable and familiar with, such as many of the coaches on his coaching staff. As Coach Smith began attempting to turn around Michigan State’s football program, he took the time to express gratitude for the familiarity between him and his coaching staff. He feels it will only help the transition process at Michigan State.
“I feel good about the blend we were able to put together,” Coach Smith said. “Yes, we had a crew of guys that came over that I'm deeply rooted with. I think it helps in transition to get started, speaking the same language, have shared experience through the years. So I thought that was real value there.”
However, even though he and his coaching staff are familiar with each other, Coach Smith is aware that rebuilding Michigan State will be a completely different process than it was at Oregon State. At Big Ten Media Days, Coach Smith acknowledged that the addition of other coaches, who are more familiar with the task at hand, has greatly benefited Michigan State’s football program on and off the field.
“But at the same time, we're in a different spot, different conference, location, and so I wanted to have some guys with some expertise of the conference," Coach Smith said. "With [Co-Special Teams Coordinator/Rush Ends Coach] Chad Wilt and [Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach] Joe Rossi having coordinated in this league and done it at a really high level, felt good about those two additions.
“[It’s] important to have some guys that have walked the halls and lived the experience. So, having two other coaches that have been former Spartans and played here with [Wide Receivers Coach] Courtney Hawkins, [Cornerbacks Coach] Demetrice Martin, I think it rounded out really well with just those ten full-time coaches.”
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.