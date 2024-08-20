Michigan State Coaching Job Ranked as One of the Top in the Country
Coach Jonathan Smith took over Michigan State’s football program after turning around Oregon State over six years.
He aims to have a similar turnaround at Michigan State over the next couple of seasons and has already begun working to ensure that happens. Smith oversees a football program that was once regularly in the national spotlight, and he hopes to make that the norm again.
College Football Report recently released a list of the top head coaching jobs in college football heading into this season. While Michigan State has had an eventful offseason and enters the upcoming season with many unknowns, College Football Report still ranked the Michigan State head coaching position as one of the top 25 in the country, coming in at No. 24.
The Big Ten was responsible for almost half the top coaching positions in College Football Report’s rankings. The best was Ohio State, ranked the best head coaching job in the country, followed by USC, ranked sixth.
Oregon and Michigan were ranked eighth and ninth, respectively. Penn State was ranked 14th best in the country, and Nebraska was ranked 19th best. UCLA was ranked 21st, Washington was 22nd, and Michigan State was ranked ninth-best Big Ten head coaching job.
Smith has put together a respectable roster for Michigan State this upcoming season and has begun installing the ideals and schemes for the team as they head into this upcoming season. However, until they take the field, the finished product will remain a mystery for Michigan State fans and the rest of college football.
Michigan State’s transfer portal ranking this offseason proves it is still a desirable location for players. Michigan State’s head coaching spot being ranked as one of the country's best proves it is still a desirable location for coaches. Smith and his current roster of players, and the players expected to join in the future, also have an excellent opportunity to turn around one of the premier football programs in college football.
In an offseason where most rankings were not kind to the Spartans, College Football Report's ranking is a positive for the Spartans.
