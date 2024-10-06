Michigan State Continues to Lose in This Vital Area
Michigan State is in the middle of the most challenging stretch on its schedule. After losing last week to Ohio State at home, the Spartans lost to Oregon on the road on Friday. While the Spartans were rightfully underdogs in each game, Coach Jonathan Smith undoubtedly hoped for both games to be closer in scores.
Smith believes the reason the Spartans lost against Oregon started in the trenches. Smith felt the Spartans did not win the battle along the line of scrimmage on either side of the ball. Michigan State allowed Oregon to rush for over 200 yards. On offense, Michigan State only rushed for 59 yards.
"I think the line of scrimmage was not to our advantage,” Smith said after Friday's loss. “You look at it in the run game, in protection. That start is something we have got to find a way to get better. They're good up front. Schematically, they did a nice job on a couple of things that we needed to respond to sooner. We didn't get that done."
After losing by multiple scores to Ohio State and Oregon in consecutive weeks, the battered and bruised Spartans now enter their bye week. Smith believes it is plenty of time for Michigan State to rest and recover from a brutal few weeks.
The Spartans’ bye week could not have come at a better time, as they need time to heal but also get better. Smith noted the bye week is a great time to get more practice in for the team. He plans on using the time off wisely.
"Oh, I think we can [improve over the bye week,]” Smith said. “Yeah, definitely. Week to week, more or less halftime on the season, regrouping, more reps, more experiences. Keep on plugging away. We can get better."
Michigan State may have lost its last three games but it still had a successful start to the season. They were never expected to beat Ohio State or Oregon. So, those two losses should not negatively impact the Spartans’ confidence in themselves or how they view the season after six games.
Smith must do all he can to keep his team together over the next few weeks as the Spartans finish the most challenging part of their schedule.
