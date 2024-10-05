Michigan State Crawling into Bye Week After Two Ugly Losses
Michigan State is reeling after losing its third game in a row. The Spartans lost to Oregon after falling to Ohio State last weekend. Many of the same issues that have plagued Michigan State since the first game of the season did so against the Ducks on Friday.
Luckily for the Spartans, they are now entering their bye week and will have a chance to rest and recover after two blowout losses.
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith said after Friday's game that his team could use the time off.
"We need it,” Smith said. “We've got to find ways to improve. These guys have been working. We went six straight games, but also, you think about the five weeks of camp, that's 11 straight weeks of going. Take a step back, slow it down a little bit, [and] look at what we've put on tape. As coaches, deeply digest that and find ways that we can play better."
Over the last two weeks, the Spartans have played two of the most explosive offenses in the country. Before that, they faced a talented Boston College offense that was also explosive. Smith says while Michigan State’s defensive backs are likely the position group most in need of the bye week, the whole team needs a break.
"I think everybody [needs the bye week], but yeah, there's a lot of tread on the tires when you're covering guys like that,” So as a group. Especially the way they work, those guys in practice and things, yeah, a couple of days off will be good for them."
"We're going to take a day or two to take a good look at the last six games. Do want these guys to recover a little bit. We're going to get back late morning now. So I want these guys (to have a) mindset of recovering, to spend a day or two. Coaches evaluate the thing. Come back for practice Wednesday with some areas that we need to fix."
After winning its first three games in a row before losing the next three, Michigan State must find a way to regroup and come back strong against Iowa in two weeks in East Lansing.
"Game six, halfway point of the regular season, and we come out of a bye, and we've gotta regroup,” Smith said. “We've got to find ways to improve, starting with us as coaches, finding the best ways positionally what we're putting them in, scheme, where we have flaws, and find a way to improve on it and move forward, because we've got a lot of football in front of us."
