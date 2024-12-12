Michigan State DL Declares for NFL Draft
One of Michigan State's longest-tenured seniors from this past season will be entering the NFL Draft process.
On Wednesday, Michigan State defensive tackle Maverick Hansen announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he is declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Below was his message:
"Spartan Nation,
"I don't even know where to begin. I started this journey a little less than six years ago, and man has it changed my life dramatically. I am so blessed to have gotten the opportunity to come here and play the game I love, for the program that I love, and I would not change my experience for anything in the world.
"After taking my sixth year, and using my final year of eligibility to play under Coach Smith, my time here is up. I am so grateful for the opportunities that have presented themselves. Playing under this staff has been a great experience and this year I went by too fast.
"I want to take the time to thank all of my coaches, including all of my position & strength coaches. Thank you, Coach Dantonio, for believing in me when not many others did (on and off the field). Big thanks to Coach Smith for allowing me to play my last year here. I also would like to thank all of the trainers who spent time working on me and making sure that I could play all these years. To my family, thank you for providing me with the greatest support and showing so much love while I have been here at Michigan State. Lastly, I would like to thank the academic staff for building the foundation for me to be successful here at a B1G university.
"With that being said, I am declaring for the NFL draft!"
Hansen enrolled at Michigan State back in 2019 and spent five active seasons with the Spartans after redshirting his first year.
He totaled 104 tackles, 11 for losses, 5.5 sacks, three passes defensed and two fumble recoveries in his 53 games as a Spartan.
Hansen became the fourth Spartan to pursue the NFL Draft process, joining running back Nate Carer, fellow defensive lineman Khris Bogle and wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr.
