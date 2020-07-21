Predicting Michigan State’s Conference-Only Schedule

Spartan Nation
Earlier this month, the Big Ten released a statement on the upcoming college football season and decided to switch to a conference-only schedule.

The conference added details for the sports making the change would be released at a later date.

"By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the Conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic," said the Big Ten in an official statement.

There have been rumors of a 10-game season (not confirmed by the Big Ten), meaning MSU would play an additional conference game that wasn't previously scheduled.

The 2020-21 season was always supposed to be a rebuilding year for the Spartans following Mark Dantonio's retirement.

However, it became even more apparent when Mel Tucker and his new coaching staff missed out on nearly every opportunity to coach their players due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Before the conference released their new plans, Spartan Nation predicted Mel Tucker would lead the Spartans to a 6-6 (4-5 B1G) record and a bowl appearance in his first year as head honcho.

Now, we predict what the new season will look like and a potentially new record as well.

Predicting Michigan State’s 2020 Conference-Only Schedule

State of Michigan State Football Waiting On Coach D

· Sept. 5 vs. Northwestern: Win

· Sept. 12 @ Penn State: Loss

· Sept. 19 @ Indiana: Loss

· Sept. 26 vs. Ohio State: Loss

· Oct. 3 vs. Michigan: Loss

· Oct. 10 @ Maryland: Win

· Oct. 17 vs. Rutgers: Win

· Oct. 24 @ Iowa: Loss

· Oct. 31 vs. Minnesota: Loss

· Nov. 7 @ Nebraska: Win

Without games against BYU, Toledo, and Miami it’s nearly impossible to predict Michigan State will become bowl eligible in a 10-game conference-only schedule. 

Spartan Nation said two out of three of those games would be wins (Toledo, Miami), but with the new format MSU will finish the year 4-6.

