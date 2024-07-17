Michigan State Football Coach Deemed One of 'Most Exciting' HCs With a New Program
Jonathan Smith is entering his first season as the head coach of Michigan State football.
This coming season should be all about building a foundation for the future of Michigan State football. The Spartans aren't expected to be a very good team, as they have one of the toughest schedules in the Big Ten. Michigan State plays four of the best teams in the conference -- Ohio State, Oregon, Iowa and Michigan -- consecutively.
However, that doesn't mean that it shouldn't be exciting to watch Coach Smith in his first year as the Spartans' head coach. Watching the young sophomore quarterback Aidan Chiles play under center in East Lansing will be fun to watch next year, as he could very well be the most talented QB the Spartans have had since Connor Cook.
In 247Sports' Carter Bahns' recent list of the top 10 "most exciting Power Four head coaching debuts," Bahns placed Smith at No. 4, trailing only Mike Elko of Texas A&M, Sherrone Moore of Michigan and Kalen Debor of Alabama.
“Michigan State made an early splash on the carousel with its hire of Jonathan Smith, who brought stability to a program that spent nearly the entire 2023 season under an interim staff," Bauns wrote. "Smith was one of the biggest names on the market after he turned his alma mater, Oregon State, into a burgeoning Pac-12 power, and his program-building ability fuels optimism that he can bring the Spartans back towards the top of the Big Ten. The first year of the Smith era will be a fun watch with quarterback Aidan Chiles following him to East Lansing as one of the most promising young players in the nation.”
Having a young QB in Chiles and a young wide receiver in Nick Marsh while developing them with the rest of the offense should be priority No. 1 for Michigan State next year, along with rebuilding the defense. Michigan State isn't going to be a Big Ten contender next season, however, it's going to be exciting and fun to watch how Smith develops all the young talent on the roster.
If Smith can do so, then Michigan State might eventually be considered Big Ten championship contenders down the road.
