Michigan State in Top-6 for Three-Star RB Justin Johnson Jr.

Three-star running back Justin Johnson Jr. announced Michigan State was in his top universities via Twitter, saying "Beyond Blessed…#Top6."

The Spartans are joined by Minnesota, California, Louisville, Washington State, and West Virginia.

According to 247Sports Composite Player Ratings, Johnson is the No. 8 overall prospect in the state of Illinois and the No. 25 running back in the 2021 recruiting class.

He currently plays for Edwardsville high school and holds offers from Illinois, Illinois State, Central Michigan, Bowling Green, Indiana, Purdue, and Western Michigan.

Davion Primm, a three-star RB out of Oak Park, was the first prospect to commit to Michigan State since Mel Tucker became the head coach.

As of now, Michigan State's 2021 recruiting class is 12th in the conference and No. 58 nationally.

Thursday, the Division I Council decided to extend the recruiting dead period for all sports through August 31. It hasn't stopped prospects from committing to their preferred universities, but it has prevented in-person recruiting and any official or unofficial visits to campuses across the nation.

It's the fourth extension of the dead period since it was initially set to expire on April 15.

