Spartan Nation
Top Stories
MSU Football
All Stories
Big Ten

Michigan State’s Mel Tucker 13th-Best Head Coach in Big Ten

McLain Moberg

Mel Tucker has been behind since he arrived in East Lansing. 

After being hired by Michigan State University following the retirement of Mark Dantonio, he immediately hit the recruiting trail and went from zero recruits in April for the 2021 class to 12 before three-star cornerback Gabe Nealy decommitted.

His new coaching staff lost out on a traditional spring and their annual Green-White Game due to the coronavirus. 

The NCAA implemented the recruiting dead period, which has since been extended through the end of August.

Additionally, the Big Ten announced a 10-game conference-only schedule, which was released August 5th. 

The entire MSU football team quarantined for a 14-day period after two staffers and one student-athlete tested positive for coronavirus. 

Michigan State was finally able to hit the practice field on Friday (Aug. 7); however, according to Mel Tucker the first four sessions will be modified due to the layoff they experienced. 

Now, it's being reported the Big Ten voted to cancel their season and plans to make an official announcement on Tuesday, August 11. 

Needless to say it hasn't been easy for Tucker and the Spartans. 

A few of these circumstances went into Athlon Sports' 13th overall ranking of the new head coach.

"Mark Dantonio's late retirement put Michigan State into a difficult spot, and the program paid big money (over $5 million a season) to lure Tucker to East Lansing. Tucker takes over at Michigan State after spending just one year as the head coach at Colorado," said Steve Lassan. "The Buffaloes went 5-7 under Tucker, who took over the job after three years as Georgia's defensive coordinator (2016-18) under Kirby Smart. Tucker also has been an assistant at LSU (2000), Ohio State (2001-04)."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 @JDeuceDullack

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Big Ten Voted to Cancel Season, Will Announce Tuesday

Dan Patrick reported the Big Ten voted to cancel their season and will make an official announcement Tuesday.

McLain Moberg

by

Eddie54

Report: Power 5 Conferences Might Cancel Fall Sports

The Big Ten and other Power 5 conferences might be getting closer to canceling/postponing fall sports.

McLain Moberg

Big Ten Announces Full-Contact Practices are on Hold

After schools around the league began fall camp on Thursday and Friday, the Big Ten puts full-contact practices on hold.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State's Anthony Misiewicz Reflects on MLB Debut

Having his MLB Debut on Opening Day, Anthony Misiewicz reflects back on his journey at Michigan State that led him to the Major Leagues.

Taylor Gattoni

Michigan State Gained Zero Votes in First Amway Coaches Poll

Michigan State Football received zero votes in the first Amway Coaches Poll.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football: First Practice with Mel Tucker

Mel Tucker held his first practice as the Michigan State Spartans head football coach Friday morning.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State RT Jordan Reid Opts out of 2020 Season

Jordan Reid becomes the second Michigan State football player to opt out of the 2020 football season.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State HC Mel Tucker on Heading into Fall Camp

Michigan State's Mel Tucker is excited to get back on the football field.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Basketball: Most 5-Star Recruits in Big Ten

The Spartans now have the most five-star recruits in Big Ten history.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Offers 3-Star ATH Alex Afari

The Spartans offer three-star student-athlete Alex Afari out of West Chester, Ohio.

McLain Moberg