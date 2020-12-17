Michigan State Football: Naquan Jones Enters 2021 NFL Draft

Another Michigan State football player forgoes his final year of eligibility and declares for the 2021 NFL Draft.

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State defensive tackle Naquan Jones won't be back next year.

Wednesday afternoon, the fifth-year senior announced he is entering the 2021 NFL Draft, following redshirt junior cornerback Shakur Brown who did so Monday night.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA granted all fall sport athletes another year of eligibility, but Jones won't be taking advantage.

It's unclear if Jones or Brown will compete against Maryland this weekend when Michigan State travels to College Park for the season finale.

"To my teammates – I love y'all boys. And like the Spartan Dawgs say, "Spartans Will"! Thank you guys for pushing me everyday to not only become a better teammate but a better person. I know each of you will excel and be great. You are my brothers for LIFE (especially (AWOL).

"To Spartan Nation – the best fans in the country. Thank you for always sticking with us. These past few years haven't always been pretty, but I appreciate the continual support you have shown for our team.

"After much consideration, I have made the decision to forgo my last year of eligibility and enter the 2021 NFL Draft. Playing professional football has always been my ultimate goal and passion, and Michigan State University has put me in the best position to make that possible.

"As I enter the next journey of my life, I want everyone to know that I will FOREVER bleed green and do my best to positively represent Spartans. I am thankful for all of the amazing memories. Go Green, Go White!"

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1