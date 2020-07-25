Spartan Nation
Michigan State Football: Incoming Players Jersey Numbers

McLain Moberg

As of now, college football is still happening but, the Big Ten announced they switched to a conference-only schedule, meaning all non-conference games were canceled.

There have been rumors of a 10-game season that might be pushed back -- although the conference hasn't confirmed anything.

However, Spartan Nation won't stop giving our readers all the football content we possibly can, including Michigan State releasing the jersey numbers of all freshmen and newcomers to the team this season.

The one player who stands out among a large group of freshmen is former Colorado Mesa defensive back, Justin White.

White led the NCAA Division II in kick return average with 38.1 yards per return and returned a 100-yard kickoff for a touchdown.

He was the RMAC (Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference) Special Teams Player of the Year and an All-RMAC First-Team Kick Returner.

Additionally, White finished the year with 34 tackles, three interceptions, and four blocked kicks.

Michigan State Football New Jersey Numbers

· TJ Lockett | WR | Fr. | #3

· Ricky White | WR | Fr. | #7

· Simeon Barrow Jr. | DT | Fr. | #8

· Noah Kim | QB | Fr. | #14

· Sebastian Brown | WR | Fr. | #15

· Angelo Grose | CB | Fr. | #15

· Eli McLean | QB | RS So. | #16

· Zach Gillespie | QB | Fr. | #19

· Andrew Schorfhaar | QB | Fr. | #21

· Jordon Simmons | RB | Fr. | #22

· Justin White | DB | So. | #22

· Darius Snow | S | Fr. | #23

· Cole DeMarzo | LB | Fr. | #25

· Joseph Martinez | WR | Fr. | #25

· Cal Haladay | LB | Fr. | #27

· Chris Mayfield | DT | Fr. | #30

· Kobe Myers | LB | Fr. | #31

· Donovan Eaglin | RB | Fr. | #32

· Zach Denha | S | Fr. | #32

· Sam Edwards | LB | Fr. | #35

· Devin Hightower | LB | Fr. | #37

· Jeff Pietrowski | DE | Fr. | #47

· Bryce Eimer | LS | Fr. | #48

· Kyle King | DE | Fr. | #52

· Justin Stevens | OL | Fr. | #63

· Dallas Fincher | OL | Fr. | #70

· Jacob Isaia | OL | RS So. | #73

· Ian Stewart | WR | Fr. | #80

· Jack Olsen | K |Fr. | #82

· Montorie Foster | WR | Fr. | #83

· Tommy Guajardo | TE | Fr. | #84

· Aubrey Dawkins | WR | Fr. | #86

· Jasiyah Robinson | DE | Fr. | #87

· Mitchell Crawford | P | Sr. | #94

· Avery Dunn | DE | Fr. | #98

· Bryce Baringer | K | RS Jr. | #99

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

