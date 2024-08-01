Michigan State Football OC Brian Lindgren From Fall Camp
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State football is already a few days into its fall camp. While the Spartans got to implement their new schemes back in the spring, there are still adjustments being made during this early stage of camp.
A big part of that transition is the implementation of Offensive Coordinator Brian Lindgren's offense. Lindgren was one of the many coaches who followed coach Jonathan Smith from Oregon State this offseason.
The new Spartans offensive coordinator addressed the media following Michigan State's practice on Thursday.
Below is a partial transcript of Lindgren's press conference:
Q: How long does it take for guys to get the system and really feel comfortable?
Lindgren: "I'd say, I mean, it varies. I think. I'd love to say they get it right away, but I just think it's more about reps. The more reps that they can get. I think, usually, you get a spring and then a fall camp, and I feel like the veteran guys have been around it a little bit, getting the majority of the reps, starting to get comfortable with it. So, we'll have most of what we're doing in by Game 1."
Q: What's the biggest area of growth you have seen with Aidan Chiles?
Lindgren: "We're just challenging him on maturity, right? He's such a young guy. He was 17 when he came to Oregon State as a freshman and kind of moving into that role of potentially being the starter for us. He has never started a game -- I think people sometimes tend to forget. So, I think just the maturity is something that we've challenged him [on], and i've seen him take steps, we're just looking for it more consistently."
You can watch Coach Smith's presser from Day 1 of fall camp below:
