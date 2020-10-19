SI.com
Spartan
Nation
HomeBig TenFootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

Michigan State Football Offers ’22 4-Star DE Kenny Fletcher

McLain Moberg

Mel Tucker and the Michigan State coaching staff had success recruiting out of New Jersey throughout the summer and fall, landing Kevin Wigenton, Geno VanDeMark, and Audric Estime – all should be productive players for the 2021 class.

Now, he's turned his attention to players from the same area, only for the 2022 recruiting class.

Four-star defensive end Kenny Fletcher said, "I am very blessed and honored to receive an offer from Michigan State University."

Fletcher currently plays for Delran High School and is the No. 7 recruit in his home state and a top-15 prospect at his position for 2022.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound end holds offers from Boston College, Duke, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, and Syracuse.

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • Scotlandville Magnet (L.A.) High 3-star safety Jah'von Grigsby
  • Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • Pearl-Cohn (T.N.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 3-star running back Audric Estime
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 

THANKS FOR READING SPARTAN NATION
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State 2023 Target: Olaus Alinen Flying From Finland

Michigan State '23 target, Olaus Alinen, stands out as a target; being 6-7, 325-pounds, and to top it off, he's from Finland.

Taylor Gattoni

Michigan State '22 Target: Deone Walker's Speed for His Size

Michigan State 2022 target, Deone Walker has size, being 6-6 and 304-pounds. A bonus for his great size is, his speed.

Taylor Gattoni

Three Athletes Test Positive for COVID-19 at Michigan State

Michigan State University released an update on its latest round of testing for COVID-19.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

Michigan State Football Offers ’22 3-Star DT Marquis Gracial

The Spartans offer 2022 three-star defensive tackle Marquis Gracial out of Saint Charles, Missouri.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

Michigan State’s Joey Hauser is ‘Excited to Get Started’

Spartan hoops are back, and no one is more excited to get started than Joey Hauser, a transfer from Marquette forced to sit out last year.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode XV

Let's take a deep-dive in Michigan State athletics with our latest episode of the Good, Bad and Ugly podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Rust No Longer an Issue for the Michigan State Spartans

With the opening kickoff against Rutgers looming, MSU shook off any rust they may have had from missing out on a traditional spring, among other things.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

Michigan State Football Offers ’23 OT Olaus Alinen

The Spartans offer 2023 unranked offensive tackle Olaus Alinen out of Windsor, Connecticut.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode XV

On this edition of the state of Michigan State athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss Michigan State football's fall camp.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Michigan State Football Offers ’22 3-Star ATH Jarred Kerr

The Spartans offer 2022 three-star athlete Jarred Kerr out of Lexington, Texas.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK