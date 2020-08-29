Michigan State Football Offers ’22 4-Star OT Jacob Sexton

Mel Tucker wasn't joking when he told reporters he plans on spending this fall recruiting as many prospects as he can.

It's been two or so weeks since the Big Ten postponed falls sports, and the Spartan head coach has been busy.

Four-star offensive tackle Jacob Sexton talked about MSU on Twitter, saying he was, "Blessed to have received an offer from Michigan State University!"

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound OT currently plays for Deer Creek high school and hails from Edmond, Oklahoma.

According to 247Sports Composite Rankings, Sexton is the No. 3 recruit in his home state and a top-20 prospect at his position for 2022.

Three Crystal Balls have been submitted predicting he will become an Oklahoma Sooner; however, two out of three came in March.

As Tucker and the Spartans have learned early on, in recruiting, nothing is a sure thing.

He holds offers from Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Alabama, Arizona State, Michigan, Nebraska, Stanford, Tennessee, TCU, Texas, and Oklahoma State.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

