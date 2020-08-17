Michigan State Football Offers '22 ATH Anthony Brown

Over the weekend, Michigan State football landed Alex Okelo, a three-star defensive end from Nashville, Tennessee.

But Mel Tucker isn't stopping with Okelo; his coaching staff offered Anthony Brown, an unranked ATH out of the 2022 class from Milan, TN.

The Spartan coach continues to recruit prospects from all over the nation, as he's received commitments from players in Texas, New Jersey, Florida, Maryland, and Australia.

Brown announced he earned an offer from MSU, saying, "More than thankful to say I have received an offer from Michigan State University."

So far, he holds offers from Memphis, Tulane, and the Spartans.

Brown may currently live in Tennessee, but interestingly enough, he was born in Detroit, Michigan. Maybe the connection will give Tucker and his staff a slight advantage over other universities.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

