Michigan State Football Offers '22 ATH Anthony Brown

McLain Moberg

Over the weekend, Michigan State football landed Alex Okelo, a three-star defensive end from Nashville, Tennessee.

But Mel Tucker isn't stopping with Okelo; his coaching staff offered Anthony Brown, an unranked ATH out of the 2022 class from Milan, TN.

The Spartan coach continues to recruit prospects from all over the nation, as he's received commitments from players in Texas, New Jersey, Florida, Maryland, and Australia.

Brown announced he earned an offer from MSU, saying, "More than thankful to say I have received an offer from Michigan State University."

So far, he holds offers from Memphis, Tulane, and the Spartans.

Brown may currently live in Tennessee, but interestingly enough, he was born in Detroit, Michigan. Maybe the connection will give Tucker and his staff a slight advantage over other universities.

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

