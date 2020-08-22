Michigan State Football Offers '23 4-Star OT Alex Birchmeier

Four-star offensive tackle Alex Birchmeier announced he had been in contact with MSU, saying, "Thankful to receive an offer from Michigan State."

He currently plays for Broad Run high school out of Ashburn, Virginia.

According to 247Sports, Birchmeier is the best recruit in his hometown and the second-overall prospect at his position for 2023.

Additionally, he is a top-30 player nationally.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound offensive tackle features offers from Penn State, Pittsburgh, Virginia, and Virginia Tech.

Brian Dohn, a National Recruiting Analyst, projected him to become a Power-5 starter saying Birchmeier has the "Frame length to be an offensive tackle in college but can also be dominant guard. Excels as wrestler. Athletic, physical, punishing run blocker. Feisty and flexible. Plays with attitude. Quick feet and very good at pulling.

"Can sink hips and win leverage. Strong initial punch. As frame matures and strength is added, could be devastating player on high school level. Expected lower body development will aid in drive blocking. Will continue to develop pass pro skills. Starter at elite level Power 5 school."

