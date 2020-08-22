SI.com
Michigan State Football Offers '23 4-Star OT Alex Birchmeier

McLain Moberg

Four-star offensive tackle Alex Birchmeier announced he had been in contact with MSU, saying, "Thankful to receive an offer from Michigan State."

He currently plays for Broad Run high school out of Ashburn, Virginia.

According to 247Sports, Birchmeier is the best recruit in his hometown and the second-overall prospect at his position for 2023.

Additionally, he is a top-30 player nationally.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound offensive tackle features offers from Penn State, Pittsburgh, Virginia, and Virginia Tech.

Brian Dohn, a National Recruiting Analyst, projected him to become a Power-5 starter saying Birchmeier has the "Frame length to be an offensive tackle in college but can also be dominant guard. Excels as wrestler. Athletic, physical, punishing run blocker. Feisty and flexible. Plays with attitude. Quick feet and very good at pulling.

"Can sink hips and win leverage. Strong initial punch. As frame matures and strength is added, could be devastating player on high school level. Expected lower body development will aid in drive blocking. Will continue to develop pass pro skills. Starter at elite level Power 5 school."

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

