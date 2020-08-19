SI.com
Michigan State Football Offers ’23 RB Sedrick Irvin Jr.

McLain Moberg

In a Zoom press conference last week, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker said he hadn't experienced a fall without playing or coaching football since the mid-'90s.

He added the plan is to spend his time recruiting, as he continues to make it a priority in East Lansing.

So far, Tucker's statement has held up. 

The Spartans offered 2023 running back Sedrick Irvin Jr., the son of former MSU star Sedrick Irvin.

Irvin Jr. currently plays for Gulliver Prep high school and hails from Miami, Florida.

According to 247Sports, he is the No. 8 overall prospect at his position for 2023 and a top-20 recruit in his home state.

Nationally, Irvin Jr. is the No. 92 prospect in his class.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound running back holds offers from Cincinnati, Duke, FIU, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Penn State, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Ole Miss.

Michigan State doesn't feature any commits for the '23 recruiting class yet; however, they have 12 incoming players for 2021.

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

