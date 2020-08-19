Michigan State Football Offers ’23 RB Sedrick Irvin Jr.

In a Zoom press conference last week, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker said he hadn't experienced a fall without playing or coaching football since the mid-'90s.

He added the plan is to spend his time recruiting, as he continues to make it a priority in East Lansing.

So far, Tucker's statement has held up.

The Spartans offered 2023 running back Sedrick Irvin Jr., the son of former MSU star Sedrick Irvin.

Irvin Jr. currently plays for Gulliver Prep high school and hails from Miami, Florida.

According to 247Sports, he is the No. 8 overall prospect at his position for 2023 and a top-20 recruit in his home state.

Nationally, Irvin Jr. is the No. 92 prospect in his class.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound running back holds offers from Cincinnati, Duke, FIU, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Penn State, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Ole Miss.

Michigan State doesn't feature any commits for the '23 recruiting class yet; however, they have 12 incoming players for 2021.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

