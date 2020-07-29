Michigan State Football Offers 4-Star CB Philip Riley

Mel Tucker and Michigan State football have sent multiple offers out in the past few weeks, including three players who have already committed to other universities.

Four-star cornerback Philip Riley (a Notre Dame commit) announced he had received an offer from MSU saying, "Extremely excited to announce I have received an offer from Michigan State University."

Recently the Spartans offered Rutgers commits Albert Reese and Steffan Johnson, who decommitted from the Scarlet Knights shortly after being in contact with Michigan State.

Riley currently plays for Bloomingdale high school and hails from Valrico, Florida.

According to 247Sports Composite Player Ratings, he is a top-50 recruit in his home state and the No. 20 overall prospect for 2021.

Brandon Huffman, a National Recruiting Editor for 247Sports, says Riley is a "Physical cover corner with the instincts and technique that is ideal for the position. Technically sound in both zone and man quickly diagnoses and recognizes routes. Very good ball skills and closing speed. Can cover the slot or outside receivers. Though lacks elite top-end speed, rarely lets his man separate and can stay stride-for-stride with receiver. Projects as multi-year Power 5 starter and third day NFL pick."

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

IMG Academy (Fla.) High 3-star tight end Jake Renda

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1