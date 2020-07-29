Spartan Nation
Michigan State Football Offers 4-Star CB Philip Riley

McLain Moberg

Mel Tucker and Michigan State football have sent multiple offers out in the past few weeks, including three players who have already committed to other universities.

Four-star cornerback Philip Riley (a Notre Dame commit) announced he had received an offer from MSU saying, "Extremely excited to announce I have received an offer from Michigan State University."

Recently the Spartans offered Rutgers commits Albert Reese and Steffan Johnson, who decommitted from the Scarlet Knights shortly after being in contact with Michigan State.

Riley currently plays for Bloomingdale high school and hails from Valrico, Florida.

According to 247Sports Composite Player Ratings, he is a top-50 recruit in his home state and the No. 20 overall prospect for 2021.

Brandon Huffman, a National Recruiting Editor for 247Sports, says Riley is a "Physical cover corner with the instincts and technique that is ideal for the position. Technically sound in both zone and man quickly diagnoses and recognizes routes. Very good ball skills and closing speed. Can cover the slot or outside receivers. Though lacks elite top-end speed, rarely lets his man separate and can stay stride-for-stride with receiver. Projects as multi-year Power 5 starter and third day NFL pick."

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • IMG Academy (Fla.) High 3-star tight end Jake Renda
  • Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

