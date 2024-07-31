Michigan State Football's Cal Haladay Talks Spartan LBs
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- The Michigan State Spartans will have question marks at some position groups during Jonathan Smith's first year. Who will emerge alongside Montorie Foster at wide receiver? Some are left wondering about the secondary and its capacity to improve. Meanwhile, the defensive front suffered heavy losses to the transfer portal.
One position group that the Spartans do not have to worry about is the linebacker corps. They return fifth-year linebacker Cal Haladay, the team leader in tackles over the past three seasons (91 in 2023). Jordan Hall, who started in six games as a true freshman (played in all 12), a rare feat for a freshman linebacker. When healthy, Darius Snow is formidable.
Then there are the new additions. The transfer portal was like Christmas for defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Joe Rossi. Wayne Matthews III, one of the best in the portal, was the neon name. 135 tackles last season. 82.9 player grade from Pro Football Focus, 21st in the country among linebackers. Jordan Turner, who was third in tackles on Wisconsin's team last season. Semaj Bridgeman, a true sophomore and former four-star recruit. Marcellius Pulliam, an underrated pickup from Miami.
The Spartans have assembled a Murderer's Row in their linebackers room. Haladay noted it when he spoke to the press after the first practice of fall camp.
"I think we have a really good linebacker room. I mean you can pick your poison. We have a great room, I'd say, one of the best ones," Haladay said. "I think [Jordan Turner] is a very physical player, he's very good. I think Wayne [Matthews] is a very good player, too. He's a good athlete, he's very versatile. Jordan [Turner] is the same. He's a versatile player, played on the line, he got up and was a good rusher for us last year. He's good off the ball, too. And can cover, he's good in the box. I mean, we've got a good group of guys. I think that anybody can go on the field and produce.
"Having more guys being able to play makes it easier on everyone else. And then you're saving each other the work load. And you can trust everybody that goes -- they're gonna be able to go in and be effective."
It might just be the best linebacker room Haladay has been part of during his time in East Lansing.
"I would say it's definitely up there. If it isn't, it's definitely up there," Haladay said. "We've had some good linebackers come through here in past years. I mean, it's definitely the most, if not the most, experienced or deepest room. I'm excited for the linebackers we have to play and play with."
Bridgeman and Pulliam, the two transfer names that might be the most overlooked, have much to offer. Haladay praised both.
"I think [Bridgeman] is a really good athlete. That's what I would say. He's a really good athlete. I'm not sure what exactly will be the plan for him, but I know he's a very could athlete, very versatile. He'll definitely be very good in space. I'm excited to see how he develops over time," Haladay said. " ... [Pulliam] is a good athlete, I'm excited for him, too. He's young, I think he's a true sophomore [like Bridgeman]. He's young, he's still learning. He just got here this summer ... I'm sure he's just going to get better every day."
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.