Michigan State Football's Expanded Travel Distance Revealed
The Big Ten has officially expanded into the “Big 18” with the additions of USC, UCLA, Washington and Oregon. When the additions were first announced, many were wondering how much traveling each team would have to do now that they will play a few games on the West Coast.
Michigan State will only have to travel to the West Coast once the entire 2024 season when they head to Eugene to take on the Oregon Ducks on Oct. 4. With that in mind, according to 247Sports writer Cody Nagel, the Spartans will travel a total of 6,771 miles next season. That places them 10th among Big Ten travel distances.
Michigan State will travel less distance than Iowa, Minnesota, Maryland, Penn State, Rutgers, Oregon, USC, Washington and UCLA this season.
“As the Big Ten expands in 2024, Michigan State gains a minor edge over the other traditional Big Ten members," Nagel wrote. "New head coach Jonathan Smith brings valuable experience against the incoming West Coast teams from his time at Oregon State in the Pac-12, particularly against Oregon. Smith defeated the Ducks twice as head coach of the Beavers and had two more wins against them as a player in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
“In Week 6, Smith will lead Michigan State into Eugene for the longest road trip of the season. The Spartans will also travel to Boston College for a non-conference game and face Illinois, Maryland and Michigan on the road in Big Ten play.”
Other than going to Eugene, Michigan State will be playing mostly in the Midwest, as it will also play at Boston College in Week 3 on Sept. 21.
Week 6 against Oregon is going to be a must-watch game for Michigan State. Jonathan Smith will take on his former Pac-12 rival as a Big Ten coach and will look to come out with a win, unlike he did leading the Beavers last year.
