Michigan State Football set to host Eastern Michigan in 2026

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State football added another non-conference opponent to a future schedule.

The Spartans will host Eastern Michigan on Sept. 12, 2026; a program spokesman confirmed Tuesday night.

MSU has two non-conference contests scheduled for 2026, and both teams are from the MAC. Michigan State will host Toledo the weekend before on Sept. 5.

The Spartans lead the all-time series against EMU (10-0), including a 73-14 victory in 2014 in East Lansing. The matchup dates back to 1898, when MSU defeated the Eagles, 11-6.

Future Non-Conference Games for MSU Football

Sept. 3, 2022: WESTERN MICHIGAN

Sept. 10, 2022: AKRON

Sept. 17, 2022: at Washington

Sept. 2, 2023: CENTRAL MICHIGAN

Sept. 9, 2023: RICHMOND

Sept. 16, 2023: WASHINGTON

Aug. 31, 2024: FLORIDA ATLANTIC

Sept. 14, 2024: LOUISIANA

Sept. 21, 2024: at Boston College

Aug. 30, 2025: WESTERN MICHIGAN

Sept. 6, 2025: YOUNGSTOWN STATE

Sept. 20, 2025: BOSTON COLLEGE

Sept. 5, 2026: TOLEDO

Sept. 12, 2026: EASTERN MICHIGAN

Sept. 11, 2027: CENTRAL MICHIGAN

Sept. 8, 2029: OREGON

Aug. 31, 2030: CENTRAL MICHIGAN

Sept. 7, 2030: at Oregon

Sept. 11, 2032: at BYU

