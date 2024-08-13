Michigan State Football Showing Its Support For Armorion Smith in Difficult Time
Michigan State football is hurting for one of its own, defensive back Armorion Smith, who lost his mother, Gala Gilliam, last week due breast cancer.
Smith has had the utmost support of his teammates and coaches at this time. In Spartans coach Jonathan Smith's opening statement from his press conference on Monday, the first-year Michigan State coach prioritized his and the teams' condolences above anything else he would go on to discuss in his presser.
"Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Armorion Smith his family," Jonathan Smith said. "Definitely grateful for the outpour and support Spartan Nation and so many [have given] as him and his family are going through this tough time."
Ronnesha Freeman, a friend of Gilliam, began a GoFundMe for her dear friend, and after roughly two months, it has taken off.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the campaign has raised more than $47,100. The goal is $50,000.
Jonathan Smith and Armorion's teammates have made an effort to spread the campaign through posts on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The support Jonathan Smith had mentioned has come from all over -- from the River Rouge community to Armorion's teammates of past and present, who attended a fundraiser in Livonia for his mother last month.
Another fundraiser will be held on Aug. 31, the day after Michigan State's season opener against Florida Atlantic. The event will be hosted at the McDonald's 4015 W. Saginaw Highway location from 2 to 5 p.m.
The "This is Sparta MSU" podcast, as mentioned in the post above, is hosted by former Michigan State football players Jason Strayhorn and Sedrick Irvin. The podcast's X account posted the following heartfelt message on Sunday.
"Wondering what your purpose in life is? The answer will not come with some earth shattering strike of thunder. It’s the tug you feel in your heart to do something when you see this little girls face and your heart breaks for the wonder she has about what is cancer & where her Mama is AND you don’t just feel sad but YOU DO SOMETHING TO HELP
"There’s great purpose right now in answering the little tug in your [heart] with whatever you can do to help your Spartan brother @ArmorionS & his siblings. Thank you Spartan Nation!!"
You can donate to the GoFundMe at this link.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.