Michigan State Football Star Named to National Award Watchlist
While quarterback Aidan Chiles is the talk of the town, Spartan tight end Jack Velling is arguably Michigan State football coach Jonathan Smith's biggest transfer acquisition of this offseason.
Velling is a special weapon to have at the tight end spot because of how well he can block for the runner while also being a big-time receiving weapon, especially in the red zone.
Under Coach Smith at Oregon State last season, Velling recorded 29 receptions for 438 yards with eight touchdowns in 12 games. Those were all increased stats compared to his freshman year when he had 16 receptions for 281 yards with three touchdowns in 11 games.
The John Mackey award watchlist was recently released. and Velling made the cut. The award is given out annually to the best tight in all of college football. Last year's winner was former Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, who won it twice in a row.
Smith had a lot of praise for his star tight end at BigTen Media Days last month.
"Jack Velling, a tight end we're very familiar with," Smith said. "Just got over in January to Michigan State and has dove into our locker room. Feel like his skill set and his abilities, he has a chance to be one of the best tight ends in the country."
Velling followed Smith, Offensive Coordinator Brian Lindgren and Tight Ends Coach Brian Wozniak to East Lansing from Oregon State this offseason. He talked about his decision to rejoin them at Michigan State while at Big Ten Media Days.
“It was a tough decision," Velling said. "A lot of factors went into it. Kind of the final thing that went into it was I had a good year last year and the year before that, and I thought, 'Why would I leave and take a risk somewhere else when I can just come here and try to take another step next year?' With him and Coach Lindgren and Coach Wozniak, it felt like the right decision for me.”
With Chiles taking the reins this season, he is going to look for Velling a lot, as the veteran tight end has great hands and is a great security blanket for a young quarterback to have, especially as a first-year starter.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.