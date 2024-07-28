MSU Tight End Velling on Coach Smith's Faith in His Potential to Be One of Nation's Best
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith set the bar high for tight end Jack Velling at Big Ten Football Media Days last week.
"Jack Velling, a tight end we're very familiar with," Smith said. "Just got over in January to Michigan State and has dove into our locker room. Feel like his skill set and his abilities, he has a chance to be one of the best tight ends in the country."
Velling has already been predicted by many to be one of the top at his position this year, and the John Mackey Award conversation has even included his name.
For Velling to also have his coach believe in his abilities, it means the world.
"I mean, reacting to that, I'm grateful that he believes in me," Velling said on Wednesday. "And my teammates give me the confidence, my coaches give me the confidence, I have a great support system, family, so it's a lot of people around me giving me confidence."
Velling comes off a career 2023 campaign in which he was named a second-team All-Pac-12 honoree. He posted 438 yards and eight touchdowns on 29 receptions.
Velling followed Smith, his offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, and his tight ends coach Brian Wozniak to East Lansing from Oregon State this offseason after spending two years playing under them in Corvallis.
“It was a tough decision," Velling said. "A lot of factors went into it. Kind of the final thing that went into it was I had a good year last year and the year before that, and I thought, 'Why would I leave and take a risk somewhere else when I can just come here and try to take another step next year?' With him and Coach Lindgren and Coach Wozniak, it felt like the right decision for me.”
Between Smith, Lindgren, Wozniak, and his quarterback Aidan Chiles, who also transferred to the Spartans from Oregon State, Velling has all the tools to succeed this season.
It's not going to be easy transitioning to a new program, but Velling has enough familiarity around him to help him reach that level Smith expects him to.
