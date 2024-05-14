Michigan State Football Transfer Portal Target Selects UCLA
Michigan State has had an up-and-down time in the transfer portal this offseason. The Spartans lost over 10 players to the portal over the last few weeks. However, they have remained active in the portal and have begun rebuilding their roster recently.
Coach Jonathan Smith and the Spartans have continued to pursue players nationwide in the portal. Still, the Spartans have fallen short of signing another targeted prospect.
Coach Smith and Michigan State recently hosted defensive back Kaylin Moore, who spent last season with the California Bears.
Moore announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday that he is transferring to UCLA.
In his lone season at Cal, Moore appeared in 12 games. He registered 24 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. He also had two pass breakups. Moore presented valuable experience that Coach Smith and the Spartans could have undoubtedly used.
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound defensive back transferred to Cal from Colorado. He was one of the players in the mass exodus from Colorado when Coach Deion Sanders arrived. Moore, a native of Westlake Village, California, appeared in 20 games in two seasons at Colorado.
He registered over 40 tackles in 20 games over two seasons before transferring from Cal. Moore would have been a welcomed addition in East Lansing and likely would have seen plenty of playing time at Michigan State.
Moore was a three-star athlete entering college. During his three years in college, he has 17 starts and would have been a considerable addition to Michigan State’s defensive backfield. While Coach Smith and his coaching staff have signed multiple players from the transfer portal, they still need more talent, and Moore would have helped boost their defensive roster.
As Coach Smith continues his goal of turning Michigan State’s football program around, he and his coaching staff must secure commitments from as many talented players in the portal as possible. Moore signing with UCLA won’t break the Spartans by any means. However, the fact that he committed to another Big Ten school, in nearly as much of a rebuilding faze as Michigan State, could give insight into where the Spartans’ program ranks in the eyes of current players.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.