MSU Targeting Size, Regionality in Trenches of 2027 Class
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Pat Fitzgerald has made something clear early on in his time at Michigan State: his team is going to get bigger.
MSU football is in the early stages of putting together its 2027 recruiting class. The Spartans have picked up seven total commitments so far. Four of them have been offensive or defensive linemen. Size and Midwest roots have been common to all of them.
2027 Recruits
OT Jack Carlson
Set to join the offensive line is in-state prospect Jack Carlson, who is from Brighton. He stands at 6-foot-7 and weighs 250 pounds. He is the same height as projected starting MSU left tackle Ben Murawski, who is the tallest player on the roster. Just like all the other guys here, Carlson will need to add muscle, but the large frames help increase the ceilings.
DL Ohimai Ozolua
Flipping to the defensive end, Ohimai Ozolua isn't far behind Carlson. He's listed at 6-foot-6 on Rivals, although 247Sports has him at 6-foot-5. Even if we go with the lower measurement, Ozolua would be the tallest interior defensive lineman on the roster right now. Also worth noting is that Ozolua is the first Chicago-based high school recruit Fitzgerald has landed, and his staff has landed at Michigan State.
EDGE Jack Schuler
The Spartans' most recent commitment has been EDGE rusher Jack Schuler. He's up at 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds and would be one of the taller EDGE guys on the current roster. Being from central Ohio, Schuler is another guy from an area MSU wants to establish a pipeline in.
IOL Grant Adloff
Also set to join the offensive line is Grant Adloff. He's "only" 6-foot-4, but that's still on the larger size for an interior offensive lineman. Projected left guard Nick Sharpe is 6-foot-2, and center Trent Fraley is 6-foot-1.
Size From Transfer Portal
Regionality is less relevant on the portal, but Michigan State still went for some big guys there, too. Murawski is already one of the standouts, but several others are as well. Another big example is Trey Lisle, who stands at 6-foot-7, 254 pounds, and is a bit of a project for the staff after transferring in from Southeast Missouri State.
Illinois transfer Eli Coenen is another example. He's risen fast after starting his career at Division II Bemidji State, but he is also up at 6-foot-6 and 287 pounds, making him the team's tallest defensive lineman.
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika