Michigan State Freshman Wide Receiver Receives Honorable Recognition
Michigan State freshman wide receiver Nick Marsh made 247Sports' Chris Hummer's list of Top 100 impact freshmen in college football.
Marsh was ranked No. 107 overall and No. 22 WR according to 247sports coming out of high school.
Marsh was Michigan State's only player on the list. The other Big Ten teams with one player were Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, UCLA and USC.
Big Ten schools that had multiple freshmen listed as impact players included Ohio State (two), Nebraska (two), Wisconsin (three) and Washington (three).
Hummer wrote, “Marsh had a huge spring for Michigan State, capping things off with a 105-yard performance, which included a 75-yard touchdown catch, in the spring game. A big, physical outside receiver at 6-foot-3, 208 pounds, Marsh arrived in East Lansing with college-ready size and looks primed to contribute for a Spartan offense that lost four of its top six receivers from a year ago.”
Marsh wasn't the only wide receiver in the Big Ten on this list. Jacory Barney of Nebraska, Jeremiah Smith of Ohio State, Ben Black of Rutgers and Kwazi Gilmer of UCLA were all on the list. However, Marsh might be a starter on day one of the season. The only other projected starter out of that group is Smith, who was ranked No. 1 overall and is one of the best high school wide receivers ever.
Back in April, before Michigan State's "Spartan Showcase," Spartans wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins talked about Marsh during spring practices.
"Nick is a special athlete," Hawkins said. "He's going to be really good. He's got really tremendous ball skills."
Hawkins added that Marsh "loves to be coached, which I absolutely love about him. It's one of the reasons that, when everything went on, that I didn't let it go. Because I'm like, that's the kind of kid that I want to coach. That's the kind of kid that will make Michigan State a better place and a better football program."
Marsh might take a couple of games to get into a groove on the field, but with the receiver room not being as strong as in previous years, he should become a full-time starter during his first year.
