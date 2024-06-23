Michigan State Freshman WR Nick Marsh on QB Aidan Chiles, the Teammate
There was a sense of excitement in Spartan Stadium when Michigan State fans got a glimpse of it's young quarterback-wide receiver tandem of Aidan Chiles and Nick Marsh at the "Spring Showcase" in April.
What makes this duo work is their chemistry as teammates and friends both on and off the field. Both players have a tremendous level of respect for the other, and that type of support is only going to make each of them better.
Marsh admires how Chiles treats all of his teammates, which he explained when he and his mother, Yolanda Wilson (also known as "MamaTron"), recently joined "The Spiro Avenue Show."
"He's [Chiles] got everybody, man," the freshman wide receiver said. "How do I explain Aidan? He's just a great ball of energy. He comes around, just walking around the field dapping us up, he's always got a smile on his face, I think that picks the team up a little bit more. Even when we're conditioning, he's still smiling through it. I think that rubs off on everybody else during those hard times, and I think he's going to be a great quarterback. Just seeing his skill, in the pocket, the run game, he's nice. Throughout my whole career, I don't think I've had a quarterback this good so far. Another level."
Marsh also discussed Chiles' approach as a leader.
"I mean, it's just that demeanor," he said. "He doesn't have to yell, he doesn't have to be controlling, it's just his posture and his attitude, it takes a lot of guys and just leads them that way. So, he's not the yelling type of leader."
Marsh and Chiles are both entering their first season with the Spartans. Marsh, of course, will be playing his first collegiate season, while Chiles will be playing his second, having spent his first under Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith at Oregon State.
These two could be the future of Michigan State's offense, and it's important they have already developed a strong bond in this early stage of their careers as Spartans.
Michigan State football's future could be very bright with Marsh and Chiles leading the passing game.
