Michigan State Gains Commitment from '22 4-star WR Antonio Gates Jr.

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State football landed a top in-house prospect in the 2022 recruiting class on Monday afternoon.

Antonio Gates Jr., a four-star wide receiver from Fordson High and the son of NFL legend Antonio Gates, committed to the Spartans after listing them in his top-5 schools alongside Florida, Penn State, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

Since the NCAA dead period expired on May 31, Gates Jr. took one official and unofficial visit; both were to East Lansing, putting MSU in the driver's seat.

At 6-foot-1 and 185-pounds, he joins Jaron Glover (FL.) and Tyrell Henry (Roseville) as the third wide receiver to join Mel Tucker's next class.

Per 247Sports Composite Rankings, Gates Jr. is the No. 8 overall recruit in Michigan and a top-300 player nationally (No. 293).

MSU boasts 16 verbal commits for next season, including Katin Houser, a four-star quarterback from Bellflower (CA.); Malik Spencer, a three-star safety from Buford (Ga.); Shannon Blair, a three-star defensive back from Knoxville (TN.); Ade Willie, a three-star cornerback from Bradenton (FL.); Quavian Carter, a three-star linebacker from Leesburg (Ga.); Chase Carter, a three-star defensive lineman from Minneapolis (MN.); Tyrell Henry, a three-star wide receiver from Roseville; Jaron Glover, a three-star wide receiver from Sarasota (FL.); Michael Masunas, a three-star tight end from Chandler (AZ.); Jack Nickel, a three-star tight end from Alpharetta (Ga.); Gavin Broscious, a three-star offensive lineman from Goodyear (AZ.); Kristian Phillips, a three-star offensive lineman from Conyers (Ga.); Braden Miller, a three-star offensive tackle from Aurora (CO.); Ashton Lepo, a three-star offensive tackle from Grand Haven; Jack Stone, a kicker from Dallas (TX.), and Gates Jr.

