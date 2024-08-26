Michigan State Has a Breakout Weapon at TE
Having a dynamic pass-catching tight end can change the outlook of an offense.
The Michigan State Spartans could have two.
After posting an impressive season in Corvallis, Oregon State transfer Jack Velling should be one of the best tight ends in the country. Still, Coach Jonathan Smith and Tight Ends Coach Brian Wozniak could have another excellent young player who will back him up.
Sophomore Brennan Parachek did not make a major impact in his freshman season, but the former four-star prospect has a great chance to be a breakout candidate in 2024.
Parachek had just six catches for 55 yards in 2023, but he should have a greater opportunity in the offense this season. There were more experienced tight ends in the offense in 2023 who have since moved on, so Parachek should see more snaps.
He had just 93 snaps last season, according to Pro Football Focus. That number should certainly increase as he becomes more experienced. Parachek stands at 6-foot-5 and weighs 249 pounds, giving him great size for the position.
Parachek is a good pass-catching tight end, and that should be his primary role. If Smith wanted to run 12 personnel, he could have two tight ends in Parachek and Velling, who are capable of getting downfield and making a play.
Tight ends have not been a part of the Spartans’ offense in the last couple of seasons, but Parachek’s growth and expected rise in production could change that. Michigan State has not had a tight end with the route running and yards-after-catch ability that Parachek could bring with more snaps.
There are so many unknown elements of the Michigan State offense, so Smith and Wozniak could like what they see from Parachek as a backup tight end. Parachek, though, could be more than just a backup.
Could Michigan State design plays for Parachek when they need to give Velling a break on the sideline? His skill set is rare for a tight end, so he could factor in heavily as a part of the offense.
The Spartans could see a major jump in Parachek’s production, making the tight end a bigger part of the offense in 2024. Michigan State could have a breakout star on their hands.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.