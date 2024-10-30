Michigan State Has Earned the Respect of Its Next Opponent
Indiana is undefeated and off to one of its best starts in decades.
The Hoosiers are 8-0 for the first time in over 50 years and playing some of the best football in the Big Ten and the country. Indiana travels to East Lansing to face a 4-4 Michigan State team that has lost three of its last four games.
Still, Indiana's coach, Curt Cignetti, understands how good Michigan State is and will not be fooled by Michigan State's four losses, most of which came against some of the best teams in the country. Cignetti knows his team must find a way to match the Spartans' physicality.
"They're going to smack you in the mouth," Cignetti told reporters on Monday. "Have a good play-action game. Also, have enough little trickery there to keep you off balance so you're not overcommitting. Very aggressive on defense."
Indiana has a legitimate shot to make it to the Big Ten conference championship and the College Football Playoffs. However, the Spartans are coming off a brutal loss to their biggest rival and must still win two of their last four games to be eligible for a bowl game invitation.
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith emphasized the importance of the Spartans moving on and focusing on a tough Indiana football team.
"We do have to move on to a big-time opponent," Smith said on Monday. "One of the hottest teams in the country. Doing it in all three phases. You look at Indiana offensively. They are doing some things and can score points in bunches. Defensively, they have some good players running around and have a solid scheme. You don't win every game by accident."
Michigan State has had an up-and-down season, especially on offense, but its turnover woes have improved over the last few weeks. Over the season's first four weeks, Spartan quarterback Aidan Chiles threw seven interceptions. Since then, he has thrown just two over the last four games.
While the Spartans are 4-4, Smith believes they have proven they can compete with nearly any team they are scheduled to face this season. "I think we've gained confidence as the year has gone on," Smith said. "We can go toe-to-toe with just about anybody. Now we want to play our best football in November."
