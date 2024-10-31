Michigan State Has Opportunity to Prove the Doubters Wrong Again
Michigan State will take on an undefeated Indiana team this weekend in East Lansing.
The Spartans are 4-4, while Indiana's record is unblemished, and the Hoosiers are looking to continue their winning streak. Indiana joins the list of talented teams the Spartans have had to face over the last few weeks. Coach Jonathan Smith and Michigan State will look to shake their recent misfortune and pull off another upset victory.
The Spartans look to move past a frustrating loss to Michigan last week, with a win over Indiana, one of the best teams in the country. Michigan State will enter yet another game this season as the underdogs but not by much. However, being an underdog is not something that Michigan State is impacted by, as two of their biggest wins this season came with them as the underdog.
Jerry Palm of CBS believes that while Michigan State will put up a good fight against Indiana, he does not believe it will be able to upset the Hoosiers. Palm, who has been a big believer in Michigan State’s chances of making it to a bowl game this season, believes Indiana will cover BetMGM Sportsbook's point spread of +7.5 in this weekend’s game.
“Indiana survived the distraction that Game Day can bring and beat Washington by 14,” Palm said. “That ties the Huskies with Maryland as the teams that have come closest to the Hoosiers this season.
"IU hits the road to take on the Spartans, who have lost four of five. However, that win came against Iowa at home. Still, I see no reason to doubt that the Hoosiers will post another double-digit win and cover the line that sports betting apps have set.”
Indiana has not just beaten opponents this season, it has crushed them. The Hoosiers are on a pace like one their football program has never seen. However, Michigan State is an underrated opponent who has the talent and coaches to be competitive with every team on their schedule this season.
Still, Smith and his coaching staff aim to be more than competitive and hope to walk away with a win. It would be a massive victory for the Spartans if they can pull it off.
