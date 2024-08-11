Michigan State Has Youth Ready to Emerge at CB
The Michigan State Spartans are hoping for much better play from their secondary in 2024.
In the last couple of seasons, the Spartans have been near the bottom of the Big Ten and on the lower half of college football when it comes to defending the pass.
Something has to change for MSU to start playing competitive football again. That could come in the form of the young cornerbacks on the roster.
The Spartans’ new staff, consisting of Head Coach Jonathan Smith, Secondary Coach Blue Adams, and Cornerbacks Coach Demetrice Martin, have brought in some impressive young corners through their latest recruiting class and the transfer portal.
There are also some young, intriguing defensive backs already on the roster. Those include Chance Rucker, who earned significant playing time as a freshman in 2023, and Caleb Coley, who could be in line for a big role as a redshirt sophomore.
Rucker posted 23 total tackles, four passes defended, and an interception in his freshman season. He had some rough moments, like his game against former Ohio State star Marvin Harrison Jr., but there was a lot to like about the body of work Rucker put on tape.
Coley came to MSU through the 2022 recruiting class as a high-level prospect. He appeared in six games in his redshirt freshman season, posting four tackles with one for loss.
Coley has some of the most natural coverage abilities out of any defensive back on the roster. He does not necessarily have the size but can lay a hit when needed. He should see an increase in playing time if he can separate himself from the large group of transfers the team brought in.
One of those transfers the Spartans brought in was former LSU Tiger, Jeremiah Hughes. Hughes has excellent speed and size but did not see the field much for the Tigers in 2023. He will try to use his physical tools in East Lansing this season.
The Spartans also have plenty of incoming high school defensive backs who could be good players: Justin Denson Jr., Jaylen Thompson, and Andrew Brinson IV.
Adams and Martin have been excellent in their previous stops at developing young cornerbacks into NFL talent. With a large talent pool of cornerbacks in East Lansing with untapped potential, improvement could be on the way.
