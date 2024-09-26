Michigan State LB Cal Haladay Talks Ohio State, More
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State linebacker Cal Halady is one of the longest-tenured players on the Spartans' defense.
He's has his fair share of matchups with Ohio State.
Every time he's faced the formidable Buckeyes, they've been just that -- formidable. This time around, Haladay and his team will be looking to prove they aren't invincible when they welcome Ohio State to Spartan Stadium on Saturday night.
Haladay addressed the media on Wednesday, discussing the upcoming game, the state of his room and more.
You can watch some of his media availability below:
Below is a partial transcript from his media availability:
Q: For all the teams you've played, does Ohio State just stand out from memory as the talent across the board is just another level?
Haladay: "Yeah, I would say the past four times I've played them, the talent that they've had has been ridiculous. They have a great team. They got a lot of good guys on the team, and their offense is very good. It's gonna be a well-oiled machine. So, you're just gonna have to be able to execute and do our job, be your 1/11 so that we can limit the explosives and make them drive down the field, just make them run more plays because they do have an explosive offense, and that's what they've shown these first three games -- they can make an explosive play at any time."
Q: Through four games, how would you describe the state of your linebacker room?
Haladay: "I think the linebacker has been doing OK for the most part. We can clean up some details for sure, make sure we're doing our jobs a little bit better. I mean, for me, personally, tackling needs to improve a little bit. I've been missing too many tackles, but otherwise, I think everyone's been getting in, being an important role in the defense, and everyone's been making plays, so that's really nice being able to get guys on the field, rotate a little bit, keep guys a little more fresh, and I think everybody's been doing pretty well for the most part, but we can always improve every week."
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.