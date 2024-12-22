Michigan State Legend Expected to be Cut in Brutal Twist
It has not exactly been an easy year for Kirk Cousins.
Last fall, Cousins was in the middle of a phenomenal season with the Minnesota Vikings before he tore his Achilles midway through the campaign.
He then went on to sign a massive $180 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons in free agency, garnering $100 million in guaranteed money.
That was definitely a nice deal for Cousins, but it was met with plenty of scrutiny, and now, we are seeing why.
The Falcons decided to bench the former Michigan State Spartans star this past week, and now, they are expected to cut him in the offseason, via ESPN's Adam Schefter.
To be perfectly honest, the writing was on the wall for Cousins as soon as Atlanta selected Michael Penix Jr. in the first round of the NFL Draft last April.
It immediately became clear that the Falcons didn't entirely trust Cousins moving forward, which was understandable given that he was 36 years old and coming off of an Achilles injury.
But that begs the question: why sign him to such an enormous contract to begin with then?
Whatever the case may be, it appears that Cousins will have to find a new home after the season, and he will almost certainly land somewhere.
Through 14 starts in 2024, the Michigan State product threw for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions while completing 66.9 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 88.6.
Over his last five starts, Cousins totaled just one touchdown and nine picks, which sealed the deal for the four-time Pro Bowler.
Cousins will likely have some very interested suitors if and when he gets released, but there is a good chance he will never land a full-time starting gig ever again.
A potential scenario for Cousins is signing with a team that drafts a quarterback and proceeding to serve as a mentor and bridge quarterback before the rookie is ready.
Cousins has had quite an impressive NFL career, which began in Washington back in 2012. He then signed with Minnesota in 2018. Three of his four trips to the Pro Bowl came with the Vikings.
