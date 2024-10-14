Michigan State Looks to Snap Its Three-Game Losing Streak
Michigan State is preparing to face Iowa at home this weekend after taking the last week off.
The Spartans are currently on a three-game losing streak but hope to end the streak with a win over the Hawkeyes. However, Brad Cunningham of The Action Network believes it will be tough sledding for the Spartans.
“I really don't see how Michigan State is going to score more than 10 points in this game against Iowa's defense,” Cunningham said. “The Hawkeyes held a really underrated Washington offense to just 10 points in Iowa City this past weekend because they completely dominated the line of scrimmage and Washington had no answer.
“Michigan State is far worse up front than the Huskies, ranking 125th in Offensive Line Yards while doing a terrible job protecting quarterback Aidan Chiles. The Oregon State transfer has been under pressure on almost 34% of his dropbacks, and the Spartans' offensive line has the fourth-worst pass-blocking grade, per PFF.”
Cunningham noted that Iowa’s defense statistically has some of the best pass coverage in the country. This will make an already turnover-prone Aidan Chiles even more susceptible to the Hawkeyes defense.
“Iowa also blitzes at one of the lowest rates in the country, so if it can get to Chiles with only four defensive linemen, he'll be forced to throw into one of the best secondaries in the country.
“Iowa owns the third-best PFF coverage grade in the nation and has picked off opposing quarterbacks seven times this season. Don't be surprised to see Chiles get picked off considering he has already thrown nine picks while racking up 15 turnover-worthy plays.
“The question for Michigan State is whether or not it can stop Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson.
"Johnson has been the second-best running back in the country thus far, averaging 7.9 yards per carry. He has also averaged 5.6 yards per carry after contact, showing how difficult he is to bring down when hit."
Michigan State struggles with many of the things Iowa does well. Cunningham noted that Michigan State is one of the worst tackling teams in the country, and Iowa loves to run the ball. These two things do not bode well.
“Michigan State ranks 99th in PFF tackle grading, and explosive plays allowed, so I'm not sure it'll slow him down,” Cunningham said. “Iowa will also have a big advantage on special teams with the emergence of Rhys Dakin at punter. The Melbourne, Australia, native has downed 16 of his 30 punts inside the 20-yard line and also boomed a 61-yard punt against Washington last week.”
Cunningham credited Iowa’s special teams unit for helping the defense flip the field and give themselves a chance to win along the line of scrimmage. Michigan State will undoubtedly have an uphill battle this weekend against the Hawkeyes.
“The Hawkeyes defense has the ninth-best starting field position, which is a big benefit,” Cunningham said. “Iowa should dominate in the trenches, and I'm not sure Michigan State can keep up — especially if it can't stop Johnson on defense. All three projection models make Iowa a favorite of nine points or more, so I like the value on the Hawkeyes at -6. Plus, Kirk Ferentz is pretty good in these spots as a short favorite.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.