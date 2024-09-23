Michigan State Loses Steam in One Significant Poll
After starting the season 3-0, Michigan State went multiple weeks receiving votes from coaches around the country in the US LBM Coaches Poll.
These coaches believed Michigan State deserved to be ranked in the top 25 after two easy wins against inferior opponents and an upset victory over Maryland a few weeks ago on the road. Michigan State was flying high until its loss to Boston College, and its upcoming schedule brought it back down to Earth.
However, as quickly as the votes and recognition from other coaches came, they left. The Spartans’ close loss to Boston College changed the minds of those voters who believed Michigan State was a top-25 team in the country a week ago. Michigan State received zero votes in this week’s coaches poll for the first time in a while. The list did include six teams from the Big Ten, proving how talented the conference is.
While disappointing, it is to be expected after Boston College was ranked in the top 25 last week but lost its ranking after losing to one of the top-ranked teams in the country. Michigan State’s loss to a team just outside of the top 25 confirms that they have yet to receive the respect they seek from players and coaches around the country.
Michigan State now prepares itself for what could, unfortunately, be an extended losing streak. The Spartans face multiple teams ranked inside the top 25 and multiple teams near the top. It is expected Michigan State will not do well over the next few games. If they can win a game over the next four weeks, that would be another significant feather in Smith’s hat this season.
The Spartans are 3-1 and can still hit all their goals for the season. However, it will take improved play on both sides of the ball for Michigan State to have a realistic shot of winning any of the upcoming games on their schedule as they play some of the best teams in the country.
As challenging as the new few weeks will be for Michigan State, nothing is impossible in college football.
