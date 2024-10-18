Michigan State Must Change Its Ways to End Losing Streak
Michigan State has lost it’s way after starting the season out with a promising three-game winning streak. The Spartans entered their bye week in a completely different manner than what they started the season and are now in need of a win over Iowa, to avoid a four-game losing streak.
Pete Fiutak of College Football News believes Michigan State has a chance to pull off the upset but the Spartans must change many of the things that have led to their three-game losing streak. Michigan State has plenty of issues surrounding the team, including turnovers, which have severely damaged their chances of winning additional games this season.
“The turnovers sort of stalled against Oregon with just the one lost fumble, the offense has a bit of explosion, and it’s all about whether or not the run defense can be great,” Fiutak said. “This is where the rest of the last two week comes in.
“When Michigan State has allowed fewer than 152 rushing yards, it wins. When it allowed more than that against Boston College, Ohio State, and Oregon, it loses. No, Michigan State’s defense isn’t even close to as strong as Ohio State’s, but it’s been proven that Iowa’s ground game can get stuffed. The Hawkeyes lost in the two games when the ground game didn’t get to 220 yards, and won when it came up with more. Michigan State has yet to allow 220 rushing yards this season."
Fiutak predicts Michigan State will hang around and keep it a close game for as long as possible until Iowa pulls away at some point in the second half. While low-scoring, defensive battles are Iowa’s specialty, it could play into Michigan State’s hands, if they play well enough.
“Michigan State will hang around for a while with the offense coming up with two scoring drives to get the game off the ground, but Iowa will grind, keep grinding, and the Spartan mistakes will come,” Fiutak said.
“The Michigan State running game won’t work in the second half in any way, the O will stall, and that’s when Iowa’s slow drip turns into a waterfall.”
Another loss for Michigan State would mean even less room for error during the second half of the season, if the Spartans want to play in a bowl game this season. After a 3-0 start, missing a bowl game would make this season a disappointment for Coach Jonathan Smith and the Spartans.
