Michigan State Names Scout Team Players of the Week
Michigan State is 3-0 on the season and is halfway to bowl eligibility.
At the start of the season, many did not think a bowl game was a realistic expectation for the Spartans. However, after a strong start, Michigan State is starting to turn heads around the college football world.
Coach Jonathan Smith spent the week preparing his team for its upcoming out-of-conference road game against Boston College this weekend. The Eagles have played well so far this season but are coming off their first loss after nearly beating Missouri, one of the top-ranked teams in the country, on the road.
Michigan State has already pulled off one road upset this season and aims to do so again against a talented Boston College team. However, Michigan State must adequately prepare if it hopes to pull off its second road upset in the last three weeks. It does so in the film room and on the practice field during the days leading up to the game.
Like most teams, Michigan State depends on its scout team players to help its starters prepare for upcoming games. While players on the scout team rarely see the field during games, they play a vital role in the team’s weekly practices, giving the starters productive practices running the opposing team’s plays.
This helps the starters understand what to expect on game day and helps the scout team players get more repetitions than they will get during a game. Coach Smith has emphasized the importance of developing Michigan State’s football program from the top down, and its scout team helps him do that.
Coach Smith announced the Scout Team Players of the Week on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday.
“Scout Team Players of the Week!” Smith said. “This group put in a great week of work to prepare us for our road trip to Boston College!”
The recognition of Michigan State’s Scout Team Players of the Week has been a mainstay since Smith took over in East Lansing. The players Smith named as award winners were: The recognition of Michigan State’s Scout Team Players of the Week has been a mainstay since Smith took over in East Lansing. The players Smith named as award winners were:
- TE Charlie Baker
- OL Hayden Lorius
- DL Ben Nelson
- LB Chris Piwowarczyk
- LB David Millikin
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.