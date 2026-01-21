5 Former Spartans Finding Transfer Portal Destinations
More former Michigan State players are beginning to find new schools in the transfer portal.
As of Tuesday night, at least 36 of the 45 outgoing Spartans have committed to a new school. A few weeks ago, we broke down where some key players had committed. Spartan Nation also has a comprehensive transfer portal tracker RIGHT HERE. Here are some more players who are now committed elsewhere.
RB Makhi Frazier (Ole Miss)
The biggest recent move is running back Makhi Frazier to Ole Miss. Frazier was MSU's top option out of the backfield this past season, rushing for 520 yards and two touchdowns. On3 ranks him as the eighth-best RB in the transfer portal, making Frazier's decision a high-profile one.
Frazier was also a childhood friend of Michigan State RB Brandon Tullis, but Tullis chose to stay in East Lansing. Tullis had 301 rushing yards and four touchdowns in 2025.
DE Jalen Thompson (Arizona State)
One notable move is Jalen Thompson's commitment to Arizona State. Thompson, a Detroit native, has started at times for three years for the Spartans and totaled 66 tackles, 13.0 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks across his career in East Lansing.
He's not the only outgoing MSU player who is headed to Tempe. Defensive back Chance Rucker also committed to the Sun Devils. It's also where former Michigan State quarterback Sam Leavitt ended up after leaving the Spartans, though he transferred this offseason again to LSU.
LB Aisea Moa (Michigan)
Anyone transferring from Michigan State to Michigan is always going to draw some headlines. Aisea Moa has a real reason to do so, as he'll be joining his brother, Salesi, on the Wolverines' roster, but it still feels unusual to see these days.
Moa transferred from BYU to Michigan State last offseason. He's bringing one more year of eligibility with him to UM. The Spartans also added a transfer from the Wolverines, picking up wide receiver Fredrick Moore.
DB Ade Willie (North Carolina)
Another interesting move is the one by Ade Willie, who began the 2025 season as Michigan State's starting nickelback. He's now on his way to play for North Carolina and head coach Bill Belichick. Willie totaled 34 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one pass defense during his MSU career.
Last season was Willie's true senior year. He ended up playing in the Spartans' first four games of the season, but then was out the remainder of the year. That allowed him to redshirt, preserve his final year of eligibility, and then transfer to UNC.
OT Ashton Lepo (Oklahoma State)
Ashton Lepo is another former starter who has found a new home at the Power Four level. He was Michigan State's starting right tackle during the 2024 season and also started two games this past season.
Lepo, listed on MSU's roster at 6-foot-7 and 316 pounds, landed with Oklahoma State. The Cowboys were a dreadful 1-11 this season, but they hired new head coach Eric Morris from North Texas. The Mean Green finished 12-2 this season and were ranked 24th in the AP Poll.
