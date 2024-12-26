Michigan State Needs More From its TEs in 2025
The Michigan State Spartans narrowly missed a bowl game in 2024, losing games in moments they felt they could have won.
Self-inflicted wounds and penalties cost Jonathan Smith’s team a shot at playing postseason football, things that must improve in 2025.
The Spartans struggled on both sides of the ball. They could not sustain drives offensively and were dominated defensively by the top teams in the league. MSU fans expected more from Smith’s team last season but ended up disappointed.
One area in which MSU could improve next season if it wants to reach bowl eligibility or higher is by including tight ends in the offense at a higher volume. The Spartans had several talented tight ends on the roster last season, but they did not make a big enough impact.
When Jack Velling transferred from Oregon State, many expected he would be the focal point of this offense due to his unique skill set and chemistry with quarterback Aidan Chiles.
However, Velling did not have the impact he was expected to, catching just 36 passes for 411 yards and only one touchdown. He caught eight touchdowns in 2023 for the Beavers, which led all tight ends in college football.
The Spartans could utilize their tight ends in the red zone more next season. The last great Spartan tight end was Josiah Price, who caught 21 touchdowns during his time in East Lansing. He lived in the end zone, powering some of the best MSU offenses of all time.
Beyond Velling, the Spartans should include Brennan Parachek in the offense more. The former four-star prospect has just 14 receptions for 118 yards in two years, but his skill set could be a major help for this MSU team if used correctly.
Parachek was hurt throughout training camp and never got on track. The Spartans hope he can stay healthy and be a bigger contributor in 2025.
Smith and the Spartans saw surprise production from Michael Masunas in 2024. The big-bodied, yards-after-catch creator caught four passes for 37 yards in four games before an injury kept him out for the remainder of the season. The big-bodied, yards-after-catch creator should continue his involvement in the offense in 2025.
Spartan tight ends accounted for just 529 yards of offense and one touchdown in 2024. The Spartans could be better by giving all three tight ends more of a role next season.
