Michigan State Offers 2022 3-Star WDE Aiden Gobaira

McLain Moberg

Three-star defensive end Aiden Gobaira announced the Michigan State Spartans are interested in him by saying, "I'm very happy to announce that I have received an offer from Michigan State University."

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound WDE currently plays for Chantilly high school who hails from Virginia.

According to 247Sports, Gobaira is the No. 11 recruit in his home state and a top-15 defensive end for the class of 2022.

He features offers from Arizona State, Boston College, Duke, Minnesota, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Penn State, Syracuse, Virginia, and Virginia Tech.

Mel Tucker has sent out multiple offers to recruits lately, including Sedrick Irvin Jr., Gavin Wimsatt, Alex Birchmeier, Tayven Jackson, and Jihaad Campbell.

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

