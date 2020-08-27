Michigan State Offers 2022 3-Star WDE Aiden Gobaira

Three-star defensive end Aiden Gobaira announced the Michigan State Spartans are interested in him by saying, "I'm very happy to announce that I have received an offer from Michigan State University."

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound WDE currently plays for Chantilly high school who hails from Virginia.

According to 247Sports, Gobaira is the No. 11 recruit in his home state and a top-15 defensive end for the class of 2022.

He features offers from Arizona State, Boston College, Duke, Minnesota, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Penn State, Syracuse, Virginia, and Virginia Tech.

Mel Tucker has sent out multiple offers to recruits lately, including Sedrick Irvin Jr., Gavin Wimsatt, Alex Birchmeier, Tayven Jackson, and Jihaad Campbell.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

